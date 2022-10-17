Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
ajmc.com
Dr Emily Brigham on the Burden of Climate Change and Urban Lung Health
Urban areas face a concentration of various pollutants that will be exacerbated by the increasing temperatures caused by climate change, and low-income residents likely have fewer resources to withstand negative health impacts, according to Emily Brigham, MD, MHS, of the University of British Columbia. On the last day of CHEST...
ajmc.com
SLE Rates Vary Worldwide and Require Further Study, Study Emphasizes
Data suggest incidence and prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) vary widely among regions, although the authors noted some regions have been studied more extensively than others. A new analysis suggests that about 400,000 people globally receive a systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) diagnosis each year and that most of these...
ajmc.com
Dr Steven Yeh: Xipere’s New Delivery Method Requires Patient, Physician Education
Patients with uveitis and their physicians may be very familiar with intravitreal injections, but triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension (Xipere) has a novel delivery method, said Steven Yeh, MD, professor and the Stanley Truhlsen Jr. Chair in Ophthalmology at the Truhlsen Eye Institute, University of Nebraska Medical Center. Patients with uveitis...
ajmc.com
Wither the RO Model: Focusing on Access to Spread the Value of Radiation Therapy
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) has long advocated for an alternative payment model (APM) that recognizes the high-value care that radiation oncology provides to patients with cancer, and the society will continue to do so despite the indefinite delay of Medicare’s Radiation Oncology (RO) Model announced in August.
ajmc.com
JDRF's Tom Robinson Talks About Goals, Reasoning Behind T1D Index
According to Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF, the creation of the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index was prompted by a lack of basic data on the condition, such as how many people are living with and affected by T1D. The immediate goal of the Type 1...
ajmc.com
Dr Neil Gross: QOL Improvement Likely Following Treatment With Cemiplimab for cSCC
Patients may be able to forgo radiation following use of cemiplimab to treat their resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), as it is likely to demonstrate significant improvement in quality of life (QOL) for patients and enable less invasive surgeries, noted Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
ajmc.com
Dr Jana Dickter Talks About Developments in HIV Treatment, Management
HIV antiretroviral therapy has changed and improved dramatically since it first became available, said Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope. Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, talks about how HIV treatment and management has...
ajmc.com
Can a Digital Exercise Benefit Patients With Multiple Myeloma?
Although exercise during cancer treatment is encouraged, multiple myeloma can present special challenges, since there is an increased risk of bone fractures, pain, and other deformities. In recent years, much attention has been paid to more holistic treatment for patients with cancer. Focusing on nutrition, spiritual care, and maintenance of...
ajmc.com
Dr Amresh Raina Explains Radiation’s Impact on the Heart
There is potential impact on the heart, coronary arteries, and heart function following radiation to the left side of the body, explained Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There is potential...
ajmc.com
CRSwNP Likely Leads to Greater Overall Disease Burden Following Surgery
The goal of this new study was to gain more information on the disease burden, including costs, of patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). A greater disease burden that included higher rates of health care resource use and overall treatment costs was seen among patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who had to undergo surgery to treat their condition vs those who did not need surgery, according to new study findings published in OTO Open.
ajmc.com
Would Adults Having Orthopedic Surgery Use a Home Assessment App?
Would older adults use an app to assess the safety of their homes before joint replacement surgery, and if so, what might it feature? Researchers conducted a feasibility study to find out more. Most American homes are not set up for residents to age in place, which is the preference...
ajmc.com
At Last, Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
After spending more than 3 decades as a hematology/oncology researcher and physician, it is invigorating to be living in and working through a “golden age” in cancer research. The past 50 years have seen extraordinary strides in oncology treatment, leading to significant advances in patients’ outlook and quality...
ajmc.com
Neil Minkoff, MD, Contributor and Friend to AJMC®
Along with so many in the field of managed care, the team at The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) was saddened to learn of the loss of our friend Neil Minkoff, MD, on May 4, 2022. For more than a decade, Dr Minkoff brought his knowledge and energy to a host of projects, the scope of which grew in diversity and complexity as our brand expanded into new areas. As AJMC® grew, so did Dr Minkoff’s role with us—he served as a writer, on-air host, trainer, and sounding board for ideas.
ajmc.com
Robotic Surgery Offers Potential New Strategy for Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma Resection
A new report consolidates existing research on hilar cholangiocarcinoma resection, but finds more work is needed to better evaluate the efficacy of robotic surgery in these patients. Robotic surgery may be the best option for patients in need of highly complex surgical resection operations for hilar cholangiocarcinoma (HC), but a...
ajmc.com
Dashboard Portrays SDOH Factors Affecting Children With Severe Asthma
The researchers said the index has the potential to help other organizations identify and assist populations with poverty and poor health. A recent pilot program in an emergency department in California showed how a dashboard can help identify patients—in this case, children with severe asthma—who need additional services due to poor social determinants of health (SDOH).
ajmc.com
Expanded Hepatitis B Vaccination Coverage Associated With Improved Cost Savings, Life Expectancy in Ethiopia
Compared with Ethiopia’s current nonmandatory hepatitis B vaccination program, expanded vaccination coverage among health care workers was shown to be more cost-effective and result in improved life expectancy gains. Expanded hepatitis B vaccination coverage was associated with significant cost savings and improved life expectancy gains among health care workers...
ajmc.com
Dr Arianne Baldomero Discusses Rural Health Care of Veterans With COPD
Arianne Baldomero, MD, MS, a pulmonologist in the Veterans Health Administration, discusses findings of a study looking at chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) disease management for veterans in rural areas. Findings from a study conducted with primary care providers in 5 states in the Veterans Health Administration (VA) Midwest Health...
ajmc.com
Coverage From the Rutgers Pharmacy Conference
Evidence-Based Oncology, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 7. Featured coverage from the 70th Annual Roy A. Bowers Pharmaceutical Conference, held September 19, 2022. The theme for the 2022 conference was Innovation Through Crisis: Redefining Health Care Delivery. Stakeholders Address Innovative Strategies Driving Cancer Outcomes in New Jersey. In recognizing the...
ajmc.com
A Large Proportion of Bleeds Are Untreated, Unreported in Hemophilia A
Untreated bleeds often go undocumented during clinical trials, but reporting these bleeding events could provide additional insight into therapy efficacy. A significant portion of bleeding events go untreated and unreported in patients with hemophilia A, a noninterventional study published in Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis found. The study highlights a need for recording untreated bleeds in clinical trials and identifying why they go untreated.
Comments / 0