Aurora police officer makes the International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 under 40 list
Skyy Calice-McDowell has been with the Aurora PD since 2013. She is not only a school resource officer, she is also very active with local youth. That is one of the many reasons she's been named in the top 40 under 40 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Hunter finds human skeletal remains in marsh in Lake County, Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A hunter found part of a human skeleton in a marsh in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the hunter found a bone protruding from a piece of clothing while searching for a duck near Cline Avenue and River Drive in the Griffith area around 7 a.m.
Cook County Sheriff Dart launches anti-carjacking initiative
CHICAGO - The Cook County sheriff has rolled out a new anti-carjacking initiative to further respond to what he calls a plague facing the city and suburbs. Sheriff Tom Dart says the key to finding a stolen car and making an arrest is to start tracking the vehicle immediately. "When...
New details released after woman allegedly kills elderly mother in Chicago apartment
CHICAGO - In the days before she was killed, 87-year-old Mae Brown allegedly argued with one of her daughters over money and called police when she wouldn’t leave. The daughter, 68-year-old Shearly Gaines, later returned to Brown’s apartment and killed her as the mother sat in a wheelchair, prosecutors alleged Friday.
Will County cold case: Investigators find new hope in identifying man murdered decades ago
LOCKPORT, Ill. - In July 1980, Will County investigators found a man's body in a wooden crate in the Sanitary and Shipping Canal near Lockport. They say he'd been shot in the abdomen days earlier. Decades have passed with no leads, but a DNA extraction and research company is giving...
Bond set for Chicago man accused of stealing police officer's personal vehicle
WHEATON, Ill. - A Chicago man charged with stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday. Jerome Fears, 20 of Bronzeville, was charged with 10 felony counts related to the alleged incident last month, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
Second child critically wounded in drive-by shooting since Friday night
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue at 6:53 a.m. when a sedan stropped near him and someone started firing. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital...
Teens charged with attempting to carjack, rob off-duty Chicago cop on South Side
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges related to an armed carjacking of a Chicago police officer on Thursday evening. Police say Kendrick Anderson, 18, along with two other boys, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old, were arrested after attempting to rob and carjack an off-duty officer in the 8800 block of South Constance on Thursday.
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
Cook County woman sentenced for telling Black cyclist to leave Winnetka pier
WINNETKA, Ill. - A Northfield woman has been sentenced to a year of probation after reaching a plea deal on charges that she told a man to leave a Winnetka pier because he was Black. Irene Donoshaytis, 65, at first told the man he was not allowed on the beach...
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
Sauk Village man charged with firing gun on I-94 in alleged road rage incident
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested this week, months after allegedly firing a gun on Interstate 94 during an apparent road rage incident. On April 18, 2022, around 1:25 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers in Chicago's district responded to a local police department to meet with a victim of a reported expressway shooting.
Minooka man charged with filing false police report for armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old Minooka man is facing charges after allegedly filing a false police report for a highway carjacking. James Weber allegedly told police that his black Honda Civic was stolen at the Harlem Avenue exit ramp off I-55 north in Chicago. Illinois State Police were called to Westchester...
3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side
CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area. Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver. In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020,...
13-year-old and 16-year-old shot in Chicago's Douglas Park; at least one dead
Chicago police said two teenagers were shot near Chicago's Douglas Park on Saturday night, and at least one was killed. Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot on South Fairfield near Roosevelt Road. The 16-year-old boy was killed. The girl was wounded and listed in good...
Chicago woman charged with beating 87-year-old to death at senior living apartment building
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with beating an 87-year-old woman to death at a senior living apartment building on the South Side. Shearly Gaines, 69, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in...
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
