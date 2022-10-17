ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur News

Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur

A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Landlord who shot tenant gets prison sentence from judge

ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
FRED, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County Sheriff’s Office looking for church burglary suspect

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect in a recent burglary at a local church. The male pictured in photos released by police is identified as a heavy set white male approximately 5’8 – 5’10. If you have any information, call the Orange...
KPLC TV

Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Have you seen him? | Port Arthur Police searching for man wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man. Eren Jacory Wilson is wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon, according to a Port Arthur Police Department. Anyone who knows where Wilson may be or has information that could help officers find him is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

