Port Arthur News
Juvenile jailed following later night stabbing in Port Arthur
A 15-year-old male is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person, authorities said. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso called the altercation a domestic dispute that took place at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 3200 block of 13th Street. The victim is described as a...
15-year-old facing felony charge after Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge after a Thursday night stabbing in Port Arthur left one person injured. The stabbing happened during a "domestic dispute," Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Port Arthur Police responded to the 3200 block of 13th Street after receiving a call about the stabbing.
Port Arthur News
Landlord who shot tenant gets prison sentence from judge
ORANGE — A Vidor landlord found guilty of shooting and killing his tenant was sentenced by Orange County 163rd District Court Judge Rex Peveto. After being found guilty of the manslaughter charge in August, James McClelland, 74, opted for the judge to sentence him. On Wednesday the punishment was...
Beaumont man sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felony charge
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man will spend more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge. On June 6, 2022, Gregory Cherry, Jr pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced him to 51 months in federal prison on October 20, 2022.
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
Lake Charles American Press
10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
Orange Leader
Orange County traffic stops leads to arrest of suspected Aryan Brotherhood member, drugs and weapons confiscation
Orange County Narcotics Division detectives stopped a vehicle on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 after it was observed committing several traffic violations. The stop took place Wednesday night at 10 p.m. During the investigation, detectives asked the driver, Cebe Guilbeaux, for consent to search his vehicle. During a search inside...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
Orange Leader
Orange County Sheriff’s Office looking for church burglary suspect
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect in a recent burglary at a local church. The male pictured in photos released by police is identified as a heavy set white male approximately 5’8 – 5’10. If you have any information, call the Orange...
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
12newsnow.com
Murder warrant issued, bond set after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
Investigators are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins pre-set a bond for Ardoin at $1 million.
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
Body found after Saturday morning fire at mobile home in Orange County, no foul play suspected
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a mobile home after a fire in Orange County. It happened early Saturday morning. Orange County ESD #2 responded to the 3300 Block of Garner Lane around 5:15 a.m., after receiving a call about the fire.
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary
FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred. Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Tyler...
'Something different': Couples' pirate-themed wedding was a first for Jefferson County justice of the peace
BEAUMONT, Texas — With plenty of "arrrs" and "shiver me timbers", a recent wedding ceremony made history in a Southeast Texas courtroom. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins performed a marriage ceremony for a couple dressed as pirates. Since January 2019, Judge Collins has...
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.
JP: Woman found outside Beaumont law firm likely died from drug overdose
BEAUMONT, Texas — The body of a 53-year-old woman was found outside of a Beaumont law firm on Sunday. The body was found near the Adams & Adams, Attorneys at Law building. The firm is located in the 3200 block of Delaware Street. The call regarding the incident came...
Have you seen him? | Port Arthur Police searching for man wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man. Eren Jacory Wilson is wanted for unlawful carry of a weapon, according to a Port Arthur Police Department. Anyone who knows where Wilson may be or has information that could help officers find him is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.
