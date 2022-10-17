ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Monday Forecast: Cold front headed for Charlotte

By Tara Lane
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Here comes the cold!

As a cold front moved into the area Monday, the wind got gusty, and temperatures soared to around 80 degrees. A few heavy showers developed, too.

As the front heads east tonight and the sky clears, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s, with 20s in the mountains!

Protect any pets, plants, and pipes before bed tonight!

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Tuesday morning for the mountains and Greater Burke & Caldwell counties. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Wednesday morning for most other areas, including Charlotte and parts of upstate S.C.

Afternoon temperatures will stay on the cool side, too. Despite lots of sunshine the next couple of days, temps will struggle to warm through the 50s to around 60. A gradual warm-up is expected heading into the weekend.

Tonight: Clearing and colder. Low 40.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and cool. High 59.

Queen City News

Queen City News

