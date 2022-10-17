EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Halloween came early tonight in one part of the CSRA. Columbia County's annual Trick-or-Treat event was held at Evans Towne Center. Many set up and decorated their tents for today's event to hand out candy when the trick-or-treaters arrive. The event started at 6pm and families began to fill the area early. Jasmine Williams tells us that she came out to this event because it makes her kids happy.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO