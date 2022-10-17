Read full article on original website
State Rep. Wayne Howard laid to rest Thursday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - State and local leaders gathered Thursday morning to remember the life the late Honorable Henry "Wayne" Howard, state representative of Georgia's 124th district, which includes much of Richmond County. The funeral was held at downtown Augusta's Bell Auditorium. Howard's brother, Reverend Karlton Howard presided. "I know...
Democrat and Republican parties weigh in on early voting
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As midterm elections head into their final weeks, the polls are still open for early voting. The recent debate between Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacy Abrams was going back and forth about voting rights. On Wednesday Georgia Democrats Early Voting Tour makes a stop in Augusta to talk about the importance of this election.
FOX54 Mornings: Trick-or-Treat at Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Tonight from 6-8 p.m. Columbia County will be hosting trick-or-treat at Evans Towne Center. Officials tell us this year's celebrations will be the biggest one yet!
It's an early Halloween: Columbia County throws its annual trick-or-treat event
EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Halloween came early tonight in one part of the CSRA. Columbia County's annual Trick-or-Treat event was held at Evans Towne Center. Many set up and decorated their tents for today's event to hand out candy when the trick-or-treaters arrive. The event started at 6pm and families began to fill the area early. Jasmine Williams tells us that she came out to this event because it makes her kids happy.
UPDATE: T.W. Josey High cleared after threat made via airdrop
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: According to the school system, T.W. Josey has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: T.W. Josey High School is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a threat was made against the school. According to the Richmond County School System, an airdrop message containing a threat against the school...
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
Burke County sheriff releases spending report
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has released a letter defending his office's expenditures. This comes after an audit of his spending. In his letter to the citizens of Burke County and the media, Williams says his spending was in the course of doing his job, releasing all the receipts and affidavits for missing receipts to the public.
Greenbrier High student in possible legal trouble after phone call about gun
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School student may be facing legal trouble after a phone call involving a gun, according to school officials. Greenbrier High sent a notification out to parents Thursday. In it, school administrators say they were notified about a student making a phone call during class to request a firearm from an unknown person. School officials say there was no direct threat made and no firearms have been found on campus.
Aumond community expresses concerns for safety following nearby shootings
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - C ONTROVERSY OVER AN OBSERVATION TOWER PLACED AT A LOCAL APARTMENT COMPLEX HAS BEEN BREWING OVER THE PAST WEEK.AT MONDAY'S aUGUSTA COMMISSION MEETING, THAT MEASURE IMPLEMENTED TO COMBAT VIOLENT CRIME WAS DISCUSSED AT GREAT LENGTHS. AUMOND HEIGHTS RESIDENTS CAME BEFORE THE COMMISSION TO EXPRESS CONCERNS,...
FIRST ON FOX54: Reports show medical professionals' concerns about child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 told you earlier this week about the death of six-month-old Samson Scott, whose parents found him unresponsive in their Watkins St. home on Tuesday. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has since charged Samson's parents, thirty-six-year-old Tyrone Scott and twenty-three-year-old Salena Tyler, with second-degree cruelty to...
Officials: Grovetown Middle student charged with terroristic threats
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - A Grovetown Middle School Student is facing charges after making a threat in school, according to school officials. Grovetown Middle administration says they began an investigation Thursday after a student reported the threat to a teacher. The administration's investigation determined the student had no access to a firearm. They are being charged with terroristic threats.
WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
16-year-old missing from Deans Bridge Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Azure Alverson was last seen Oct. 11 on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. She's described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie, fuzzy slippers, and carrying a black backpack with the word "juicy" on it.
Solvay Specialty Polymers to expand, add 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Solvay Specialty Polymers will build a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the CSRA as well as help with electric battery supply chain issues. It's the result of an investment signed off in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, with the federal government splitting the more than 350-million dollar cost with the company.
Carjacking, chase, ends with vehicle crash and arrest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A carjacking turned chase ended in a crash and arrest in Augusta Wednesday night. Around 9:44PM, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a woman was pulled out of her car on the 2100 block of Ellis Street, while in her driveway. While taking the report, deputies say they observed the victim's vehicle drive by them.
Crews respond to overturned vehicle in flames
(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Silver Bluff Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are working the scene of an overturned vehicle in flames near the intersection of Glenwood Dr. and Creekside Dr. As crews work to distinguish the flames, it is not yet clear if anyone was injured. Aiken...
UPDATE: Parents arrested after infant's death; charges from older case dropped
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a six-month-old child Samson Scott, who was found unresponsive in his Watkins St. home late Tuesday, according to a report by the Coroner. Samson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance where he was...
