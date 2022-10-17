ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court

AUSTIN, Texas (WCAX) - Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Police say Armstrong killed Wilson in an East Austin home in May after Wilson spent part of the day with Armstrong’s boyfriend.
AUSTIN, TX
NEWS10 ABC

2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate

A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Man found unresponsive in car on Route 105

Sheldon, VT — On Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police were notified of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Route 105. The individual who found the man attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say that the 40-year-old male had likely experienced a medical event. An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season. After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.
VERMONT STATE
WNYT

Johnstown family disputes allegation that dad assaulted newborn

A father from Johnstown is facing a felony charge, after police say he severely injured his newborn baby. However, the man’s family is telling a much different story. This ordeal began on September 20, when Johnstown police were dispatched to a two family house on Smith Street. When officers...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Juniper Lane first to receive retail cannabis license in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In March, Colleen McQuade made a decision: she wanted in on the budding marijuana industry in Vermont. After months of hard work and lots of paperwork, McQuade’s shop, Juniper Lane Cannabis, will be the first licensed marijuana dispensary in Bennington. She received her license Wednesday. “Oh it’s the best feeling I’ve […]
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Fire at Guilderland shopping plaza under investigation

A fire at Star Plaza in Guilderland is under investigation. The plaza is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning. A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. NewsChannel 13 working to find out a cause...
GUILDERLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

