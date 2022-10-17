Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court
AUSTIN, Texas (WCAX) - Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Police say Armstrong killed Wilson in an East Austin home in May after Wilson spent part of the day with Armstrong’s boyfriend.
Hudson Falls PD looking for alleged credit card thief
After police claim a man was caught on camera trying to use a stolen credit card at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Hudson Falls, investigators are trying to put a name to his face.
2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
Vermont Supreme Court rejects bail for 'person of interest' in couple death
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a request for bail from a man considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire. In its Tuesday decision, the court unanimously rejected an appeal filed by attorneys for Logan Clegg, who...
SP arrest White Creek employee after alleged assault
State Police arrested John F. Nolan IV, 44, of Cambridge on October 9. Nolan was allegedly involved in an employee assault investigation at the White Creek Highway Department.
VSP: Vermonter falls asleep, crashes into power pole
A St. Albans, Vermont man cheated death early Wednesday morning when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
WCAX
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Campaign Countdown: Meet...
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
Saratoga police arrest man for alleged rape
Saratoga County Sheriffs arrested Jayden K. Buckmaster, 18 of Galway after an investigation of sexual assault against a minor. Buckmaster is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old child.
WNYT
Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate
A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man found unresponsive in car on Route 105
Sheldon, VT — On Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police were notified of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Route 105. The individual who found the man attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say that the 40-year-old male had likely experienced a medical event. An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.
WCAX
Vt. COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the increase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID cases heading into the Halloween and holiday season. After “low” statewide community levels reported since this spring, the state Wednesday increased the level to “medium.” New COVID hospital admissions this week are above 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day according to the latest surveillance update. State officials say the rate of cases and percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID cases still remain in the “low” range.
WNYT
Johnstown family disputes allegation that dad assaulted newborn
A father from Johnstown is facing a felony charge, after police say he severely injured his newborn baby. However, the man’s family is telling a much different story. This ordeal began on September 20, when Johnstown police were dispatched to a two family house on Smith Street. When officers...
Juniper Lane first to receive retail cannabis license in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In March, Colleen McQuade made a decision: she wanted in on the budding marijuana industry in Vermont. After months of hard work and lots of paperwork, McQuade’s shop, Juniper Lane Cannabis, will be the first licensed marijuana dispensary in Bennington. She received her license Wednesday. “Oh it’s the best feeling I’ve […]
WNYT
Fire at Guilderland shopping plaza under investigation
A fire at Star Plaza in Guilderland is under investigation. The plaza is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning. A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. NewsChannel 13 working to find out a cause...
Watervliet Police nab alleged phone scammer
On Saturday, October 15, the Watervliet Police Department investigated a complaint from an 89-year-old father who was called by someone who falsely stated he represented the Public Defender's Office.
Deerfield Valley News
Town to celebrate Vermont’s state vegetable
Mike Cooney weighs Gilfeather turnips at a previous Gilfeather Turnip Festival. The event returns Saturday. File photo.
Man arrested in Queensbury burglary case
A man has been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office in connection with a recent burglary at a local Queensbury business.
wwnytv.com
State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
Saratoga Police find missing high schooler
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing high school student.
Comments / 0