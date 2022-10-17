Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Claude Weyant on Mike Chamberlain for Sheriff of Windsor County
My name is Claude Weyant. I am the current Captain at the Windsor County Sheriffs Department. Some of you may remember me as the Bellows Falls High School wrestling coach from 1996 – 2014. During the winter months, I would submit weekly press releases about the team. Through the years, we had wrestlers come from Springfield before Springfield had the great team it now has. In our final years, Hartford High School joined us. My final year, when we placed second in Vermont, the team was made up of wrestlers from Bellows Falls, Springfield, and Hartford.
vermontjournal.com
Grace Cottage adds new providers
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Three new providers are seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend. Nurse Practitioner Caroline (Carly) Dormer is accepting new patients 18 years and older. Dormer was a clinical and charge nurse at Binghamton General Hospital and Decker Health Services & Department of Emergency Management prior to moving to Vermont in 2021, where she’s most recently worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Savida Health in Brattleboro.
vermontjournal.com
North Star Health dedicates Mobile Health Unit
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – North Star Health invites the public to the dedication of its new mobile health unit, named after beloved local physician and steadfast healthcare advocate Dr. Dolores Barbeau, who passed away in 2021. The dedication and ribbon-cutting will take place in Londonderry, Vt. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, where the new unit will be parked out front of Neighborhood Connections, a community-based health and human services non-profit founded by Dr. Barbeau and Gloria Dawson in 2009.
vermontjournal.com
HCRS receives $4 Million CCBHC grant
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental-health agency, announced today that they have been awarded the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) CCBHC Planning, Development, and Implementation grant designed to address health disparities in rural settings. This significant...
vermontjournal.com
Barbara Lois O’Brien, 1935-2022
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Barbara Lois (nee Seavey) O’Brien, age 87, passed away peacefully in the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2022, after a period of declining health. Barbara was born on Jan. 26, 1935, the first of five children, to Doris (Kiniry) Seavey and Donald Seavey in North Walpole, N.H. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in Bellows Falls, Vt. in 1953.
vermontjournal.com
Gwendolin Gonyaw Mossman, 1931-2022
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Gwendolin Gonyaw Mossman went peacefully home to the Lord on Oct. 9, 2022. Born Oct. 8, 1931, in Vershire, Vt. to parents Clifford and Marion (Towle) Johnson, she and her nine siblings grew up on the “Johnson Cradle Farm” in Cavendish, Vt. “Gwen” was...
vermontjournal.com
Thanksgiving Farmers Market in Walpole
WALPOLE, N.H. – The Great River Co-op will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Farmers Market on the Common in Walpole, N.H. on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local farmers and producers will have everything you need for your holiday meals. This is also a great time to buy holiday gifts from local producers. For information about becoming a vendor and to reserve your space, email info@greatriverfoodcoop.com. There will be a cost for a space, payable the day of the event. Reserve a spot by Nov. 11 so that we can include you in pre-event promotions.
vermontjournal.com
2022’s Fastest Kids in Town
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center held the Fastest Kid in Town Race at Riverside Park as part of the Vermont Apple Festival. A huge thank you to our sponsor, Springfield Hospital, for helping us to bring this race back after a Covid-19 hiatus. Also, a huge thank you to the Springfield Cosmos Cross Country Team and coach Stephen Lawrence for volunteering and assisting us on race day.
vermontjournal.com
SEVCA and CHEP launch low-barrier community grant process
REGION – The Greater Springfield Community Health Equity Partnership (CHEP), which is coordinated by Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA), will be funding proposals seeking to reduce health disparities in the Springfield District of the VT Department of Health (VDH). Specifically, the group invites proposals that will address the root causes of their district health equity challenge: stigma as a barrier to access, and a harm to mental health. Awards will range from $5,000 – $50,000. The community-led grant process is intended to be low barrier to build capacity in the region and enable the participation of individuals, groups, and organizations who are small, less formal, and/or new to applying for grants.
vermontjournal.com
Turkey dinner at St. Peter’s Church
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – On Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m., All Saints Parish will hold a catered turkey dinner at St. Peter’s Church on 30 Church St., North Walpole, N.H. There is no cost, but donations to assist the parish with winter fuel costs are encouraged. On the...
vermontjournal.com
Dana N. Larmie, 1955-2022
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Dana N. Larmie, 66, of Charlestown, N.H., received his wings on Oct. 2, 2022. Dana was born in Claremont, N.H. on Nov. 7, 1955, to George and Mary Larmie. He had four siblings and lived in several Vermont and New Hampshire towns growing up. He spoke mostly of living in Windsor, where he spent his teen years and went to high school. Dana was a gentle soul with a nurturing spirit. He could only be called kind and loving, and anyone who knew him well might describe him as easy-going, fun, thoughtful, and exceptionally forgiving.
Comments / 1