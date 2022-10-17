Read full article on original website
49ers acquire Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in blockbuster trade
Rumored to be on the trade block for the past several days, Christian McCaffrey is on the move. The 49ers will acquire the former All-Pro Panthers running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). The 49ers are sending over a major haul for the sixth-year back. Carolina will acquire...
Texans HC Lovie Smith, GM Nick Caserio 'froze' Jack Easterby out of decision-making?
Jack Easterby‘s stint with the Texans ended earlier this week, with the organization parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations. It sounds like Easterby’s inability to mesh with two of the team’s top decision-makers ultimately led to his ousting. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio “had frozen Easterby out” of decision-making ever since the offseason.
Texans place DE Jonathan Greenard on IR
The Texans will be without one of their top pass rushers for the next month-plus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports (via Twitter) that Houston is placing defensive end Jonathan Greenard on the injured reserve. The defensive end injured his calf this week during practice. The injury is expected to sideline...
Ravens activate RB Gus Edwards, place J.K. Dobbins on IR
The former UDFA has put up nearly identical numbers across each of his first three seasons in the league. His yardage totals have ranged between 711 and 723, while averaging no fewer than 5.0 yards per carry during each campaign. That consistency led to expectations that he could emerge as one of the league’s premier backups last year, but a preseason ACL tear cost him the entire 2021 campaign.
Lions place WR DJ Chark on IR with ankle injury
DJ Chark has not seen the field since Week 3, and is not close to a return. On Saturday, the Lions announced that the veteran wideout has been placed on IR. The move guarantees that Chark will not be able to return for another month, and it adds to the disappointment of his debut season in Detroit. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal in March, as the team made a number of moves aimed at upgrading its aerial attack. Even with first-round rookie Jameson Williams yet to be activated, that improvement has taken place so far, as the Lions rank eighth in the NFL in passing yards per game (272).
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Jets, Brett Rypien to start
After Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett initially asserted that quarterback Russell Wilson would be a gametime decision, the first-year head coach decided to exercise caution Saturday and announce that the team would hold back their big-money passer in order to allow his hamstring injury to heal and prevent a lingering issue down the line, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Denver will turn to third-year quarterback Brett Rypien to start in Wilson’s absence.
Packers' Randall Cobb out two to six weeks with high-ankle sprain
The Packers and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb were granted a silver lining after hearing that what was feared to be a season-ending broken ankle was potentially a high-ankle sprain that would require several weeks of recovery. The diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain was confirmed, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, and Cobb told reporters that he “expects to return in two to six weeks,” a much more optimistic timeline than what was initially feared.
Packers activate WR Sammy Watkins, place WR Randall Cobb on IR
It’s one in, one out for the Packers receiving corps. Just as Green Bay is able to activate veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off of injured reserve, the team has to place its other veteran, Randall Cobb, on IR, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The shuffle continues what has been a struggle for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.
Raiders activate CB Anthony Averett from IR, waive WR Albert Wilson
It was unknown during the week if Averett would be able to return in time for Las Vegas’ Week 7 contest, as he was designated to return just three days ago. The 27-year-old suffered a broken thumb in the season opener, essentially delaying his debut with the team for one month.
Ravens rule out RB J.K. Dobbins Week 7 with knee issues
The Ravens played J.K. Dobbins' return from his severe knee injuries cautiously, keeping their running back off the field for this season’s first two games. Baltimore has also kept Dobbins’ carry count under 10 in three of the four contests he has played. Dobbins will not be in...
Bills never made offer for Christian McCaffrey?
Early birds in the Christian McCaffrey trade derby, the Bills saw the price rise to an untenable place. The 49ers ended up acquiring the All-Pro running back for a four-pick compensation package, but the Bills may not have been the third team to submit a firm offer. These sweepstakes came...
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki: I haven't asked front office for clarity on trade rumors
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki recently emerged as a potential trade candidate. The tight end doesn’t seem overly focused on the latest rumblings, telling reporters that he hasn’t asked the front office for clarity about the report. “No,” Gesicki responded when asked if he’s reached out to the...
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reportedly 'available for the right price'
Kendrick Bourne has seen a reduced role in New England this season, and it sounds like the Patriots wideout may be on the trade block. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick.com, Bourne is “available for the right price.”. Following the offseason acquisition DeVante Parker (and, to a lesser extent,...
Browns activate LB Deion Jones from practice squad
Deion Jones is set to make his Browns debut tomorrow. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports (on Twitter), the linebacker has been activated from injured reserve. The team has also promoted linebacker Dakota Allen and cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (on Twitter).
Mac Jones expects to return in Week 7
Jones did not practice in the week immediately after his injury but has gotten in six limited workouts since. The Patriots begin their run of pre-Week 7 workouts Thursday. Jones moving to a full practice will put Bill Belichick to a decision: start Jones at perhaps less than 100% or stick with Bailey Zappe, who is now 2-0 as the Pats’ first-string QB.
49ers' Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Jimmie Ward to play Week 7 vs. Chiefs
San Francisco obviously got a big boost in acquiring former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey this week, but his impact for Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Chiefs is still yet to be determined. Well, the good news keeps rolling in for the 49ers as three starters in defensive end Nick Bosa, offensive tackle Trent Williams and safety Jimmie Ward are all set to play this week as the team hosts Kansas City, according to a NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti.
Report: Mitch Trubisky and Diontae Johnson involved in shouting match
A bit of a controversy developed in Pittsburgh this week. Mitch Trubisky and Diontae Johnson engaged in a shouting match during halftime of the Steelers-Jets contest, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes, adding that this provided the impetus for Trubisky’s benching. Mike Tomlin did not confirm or deny a shouting match between the quarterback and the team’s highest-paid wideout ensued, though Johnson essentially confirmed a football-related argument took place. But The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly adds the dispute was not the deciding factor in the 16th-year coach moving to Kenny Pickett for the second half of that game. Johnson wanted more targets from Trubisky in that Week 4 game, Dulac adds, leading to the team’s original starter standing up to the fourth-year receiver.
Ian Rapoport: Jets WR Elijah Moore has asked to be traded
A year after drafting Elijah Moore in the second round, the Jets have run into an issue with the talented young wideout. Moore is not happy with his role in Mike LaFleur‘s offense and wants out. Moore has asked the Jets to trade him, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports...
49ers, Rams reportedly in mix for Christian McCaffrey
The Christian McCaffrey market is starting to heat up. Less than a week after we learned that the Panthers were fielding calls on their star running back, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com tweets that trade talks are “advancing,” and several sources believe a trade could ultimately come to fruition. Wilson adds that “multiple” teams remain interested in McCaffrey and “are actively exploring trade scenarios.”
