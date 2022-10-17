DJ Chark has not seen the field since Week 3, and is not close to a return. On Saturday, the Lions announced that the veteran wideout has been placed on IR. The move guarantees that Chark will not be able to return for another month, and it adds to the disappointment of his debut season in Detroit. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal in March, as the team made a number of moves aimed at upgrading its aerial attack. Even with first-round rookie Jameson Williams yet to be activated, that improvement has taken place so far, as the Lions rank eighth in the NFL in passing yards per game (272).

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO