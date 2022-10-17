ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

Early Voting in Massachusetts Is Underway: What to Know

Polls will be open as usual on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but starting Saturday, Massachusetts residents can cast their ballot early at polling locations, like Fenway Park. Early voting starts through Nov. 4 across Massachusetts. Every community is required to have early voting sessions...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Vermont Voters Considering Reproductive Liberty Amendment

With early voting well underway in Vermont, one of the ballot questions voters are deciding on is whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to reflect the issue of personal reproductive liberty. The question has brought both ardent support and vigorous opposition into public debate. Article 22 would declare it...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, Explained: Dental Insurance Billing Change

Question 2 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would compel dental insurers to spend more of patients' money on their own care. Unlike with medical insurance, there is currently no minimum threshold for dental care written in state law. The proposal would require at least 83% of revenue from the premiums that patients pay to be spent on patient care or provide refunds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 7,408 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,408 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,902,403 cases and 20,459 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 253 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea

Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge

The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022: Here's How It Will Work

The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

