Early Voting in Massachusetts Is Underway: What to Know
Polls will be open as usual on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but starting Saturday, Massachusetts residents can cast their ballot early at polling locations, like Fenway Park. Early voting starts through Nov. 4 across Massachusetts. Every community is required to have early voting sessions...
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, Explained: Expanding Liquor License Limits
Question 3 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would double the amount of liquor licenses any company or individual can hold to 18. Seven of those licenses would allow the sale of all liquor and spirits; the rest would allow the sale of beer and wine. Political commentator Sue O'Connell...
Vermont Voters Considering Reproductive Liberty Amendment
With early voting well underway in Vermont, one of the ballot questions voters are deciding on is whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to reflect the issue of personal reproductive liberty. The question has brought both ardent support and vigorous opposition into public debate. Article 22 would declare it...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, Explained: Dental Insurance Billing Change
Question 2 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would compel dental insurers to spend more of patients' money on their own care. Unlike with medical insurance, there is currently no minimum threshold for dental care written in state law. The proposal would require at least 83% of revenue from the premiums that patients pay to be spent on patient care or provide refunds.
Mass. Reports 7,408 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,408 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,902,403 cases and 20,459 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 253 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea
Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Instant Poll: Fung or Magaziner – who won the RI Congressional Debate?
Instant Poll: Fung and Magaziner traded barbs on stage during the televised Congressional Debate and 12 News wants to know, who do you think won the debate?
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge
The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
Yuck! It’s Illegal in MA to Sell This Personal Item, Serious Fine or Jail Time
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
Jurors say state should pay $33 million to man that says he was framed for murder by Whitey Bulger
Jurors told the state of Massachusetts to pay $33 million to a man that spent 36 years in prison for murder Tuesday. The now-free man alleges infamous Boston mobster Whitey Bulger framed him for the crime. Fred Weichel was arrested for the 1980 Braintree murder of Robert Lamonica before being...
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
Massachusetts Has 2 of the Top 20 Best Cities to Live In the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion
Three men from Massachusetts are charged in connection with illegal gambling and extortion scheme.
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
Massachusetts Tax Refund 2022: Here's How It Will Work
The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
