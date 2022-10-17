ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

WNEM

Sheriff: Parents arrested following death of 1-year-old

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Two parents are in custody after investigators said their child died from a drug overdose. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid were arrested following the death of their one-year-old. Deputies responded to the home in Shiawassee Township in February when...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting

BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

2 arrested after child dies from fentanyl poisoning, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says

CORUNNA, MI – Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after one of their children died from acute fentanyl poisoning, authorities said. David Ross Bannister, of Bancroft, and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, of Flint, appeared before Shiawassee County Magistrate Michael Herendeen Friday, Oct. 21, and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to online court records.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. – A 15-year-old Bay City female is in critical condition after she was accidentally shot, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Authorities say officers were dispatched on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, just before 10:30 a.m. to a female who had been shot inside a 200 block of South Sherman Street residence on the east side of Bay City.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo

KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

