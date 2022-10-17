Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Parents arrested following death of 1-year-old
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Two parents are in custody after investigators said their child died from a drug overdose. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid were arrested following the death of their one-year-old. Deputies responded to the home in Shiawassee Township in February when...
Cause of death still pending in killing of Saginaw 10-year-old girl
SAGINAW, MI — Nearly two months since a Saginaw child was found slain in an overgrown lot and her teenage stepbrother was charged with murder, authorities are remaining tight-lipped on how the girl died. Hours after being reported missing on Aug. 30, 10-year-old Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore’s body was found...
Swartz Creek woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in locked room pleads guilty
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a house she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington on Thursday, Oct. 20, pleaded guilty to one count of animals – killing/torturing....
Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
Judge finds cannibal killer Mark Latunski guilty of first-degree murder
CORUNNA, MI — A Shiawassee County judge has found Mark David Latunski, the man who previously admitted to killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek, guilty of first-degree murder. The ruling, issued by Circuit Court Judge Matthew J. Stewart Wednesday, Oct. 19, came following a day and...
Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.
2 arrested after child dies from fentanyl poisoning, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says
CORUNNA, MI – Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after one of their children died from acute fentanyl poisoning, authorities said. David Ross Bannister, of Bancroft, and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, of Flint, appeared before Shiawassee County Magistrate Michael Herendeen Friday, Oct. 21, and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to online court records.
Former Webberville treasurer charged with embezzlement
Jaymee Hord, former Treasurer of Webberville, has been charged with embezzlement.
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
Police: 15-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. – A 15-year-old Bay City female is in critical condition after she was accidentally shot, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Authorities say officers were dispatched on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, just before 10:30 a.m. to a female who had been shot inside a 200 block of South Sherman Street residence on the east side of Bay City.
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ethan Crumbley appears for monthly court hearing on Thursday, to stay in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The monthly review for whether to keep Ethan Crumbley in an adult jail happened on Thursday where, as expected, the 16-year-old will remain in the adult facility. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last...
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
Jordan Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found in a rental home she owns in Bancroft. Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County. Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving...
One man dead after deadly stabbing in Flint, police investigating
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead. Authorities say they responded to a stabbing at the 1200 Block of Lillian Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo
KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting. The cases stem from a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation. Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of seeking sex with underage kids.
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
