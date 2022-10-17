Responsibility for Blugold Football record spread Evenly among all three phases

The Blugolds’ 1-5 overall record, and 0-3 in the WIAC does not mean some of the returning players are not enjoying themselves. Senior Joe Swanson explained his experiences and how he’s enjoying the season so far during an interview on Monday. He said, “the record hasn’t been what we want it to be. But just being around the guys, and a lot of friends and family in the area, and just the community has been great. I love this part of the Midwest, and the world so it’s, like I said, unfortunately the record hasn’t gotten her gone the way we’d like it to. I’m still glad I’m here and happy to be part of this team.”

Swanson also noted one of the positives for him as a player is seeing the children lined up along the fence, and thinking about how what he is doing as a college player is a dream for many of those children. He and teammate Ryan Kuechel spoke briefly about how performing better on first and second downs might decrease the times Blugolds find themselves in third-and-long situations. Coach Wesley Beschorner said,” we have to do a good job of catching the football , protecting the quarterback and making sure we’re safe and sound,” about avoiding the third–and –long situations.