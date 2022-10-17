Read full article on original website
Who is Matt Hackenburg, the Libertarian candidate for Pa. governor from Northampton County?
Matt Hackenburg, a New Jersey transplant who’s been living in Northampton County for about 10 years, is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. He’s not running with an expectation of winning and holding the office. “I don’t think there’s much chance of winning at all,”...
Filming ‘The Florentine’: When Hollywood came to the Lehigh Valley | Historical headlines
Hollywood’s lights, cameras and action came to the Lehigh Valley 25 years ago. “The Florentine” wasn’t the only movie filmed here — and it would unfortunately become known as a direct-to-video flop — but it was exciting nonetheless when it was announced that the film would be entirely shot locally with a talented cast that included Luke Perry, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, Jim Belushi, Jeremy Davies and others.
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
Lehigh Valley weather: Dry Saturday maybe rain Sunday, with elevated air pollution forecast
A lovely fall day is forecast Saturday across the Lehigh Valley, with sunny skies and a high around 67 that’s just above the normal 63 for this time of year, the National Weather Service says. After a seasonable night with a low of 42 under partly cloudy skies, Sunday...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Medical marijuana patients get good news, but producers fret over Pa.’s final law
Medical marijuana patients will get safer products, health department officials say, and better service at dispensaries. But growers and processors predict production headaches and delays, and possibly higher prices resulting from the final version of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, which was approved Thursday. The final law was a long...
As Pa. voter registration deadline looms, one party has an advantage. But will turnout match?
With Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline looming on Monday, Democrats continue to hold an advantage in numbers over Republicans both statewide and locally in the Lehigh Valley. But will that translate into voter turnout, and, by extension, victories for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8? Experts...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Mortgage rates at 15-year high causing Lehigh Valley market to cool, Realtors say
Rising mortgage rates — topping the highest since 15 years ago — are squeezing homebuyer budgets and cooling activity in the Lehigh Valley real estate market, area agents say. Mortgage interest rates in September topped 6% for the first time since 2008, causing existing home sales nationally to...
Pa. justices take undated ballot case, don’t halt ballot curing to correct mail-in errors
Pennsylvania’s high court on Friday ruled in favor of “ballot curing” in which some counties contact voters to correct errors in mail-in ballots and agreed to again consider whether mail-in ballots have to be counted even if they arrive with incorrect or missing handwritten dates on their outer envelopes.
N.J.’s hottest congressional race is no longer a tossup, publication says
With less than three weeks before Election Day, a second publication that tracks U.S. House races has given former state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. a slight edge over Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s heavily competitive 7th Congressional District. Inside Elections said that economic concerns have...
North Hunterdon’s Edwards shooting for MVP 3-peat at Milk Can football
Kente Edwards goes for a three-peat Friday night. North Hunterdon’s standout senior running back, and safety has been named the Most Valuable Player of the annual Milk Can rivalry game against Voorhees for two years running.
