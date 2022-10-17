Read full article on original website
49ers acquire Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in blockbuster trade
Rumored to be on the trade block for the past several days, Christian McCaffrey is on the move. The 49ers will acquire the former All-Pro Panthers running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). The 49ers are sending over a major haul for the sixth-year back. Carolina will acquire...
Texans place DE Jonathan Greenard on IR
The Texans will be without one of their top pass rushers for the next month-plus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports (via Twitter) that Houston is placing defensive end Jonathan Greenard on the injured reserve. The defensive end injured his calf this week during practice. The injury is expected to sideline...
Ravens activate RB Gus Edwards, place J.K. Dobbins on IR
The former UDFA has put up nearly identical numbers across each of his first three seasons in the league. His yardage totals have ranged between 711 and 723, while averaging no fewer than 5.0 yards per carry during each campaign. That consistency led to expectations that he could emerge as one of the league’s premier backups last year, but a preseason ACL tear cost him the entire 2021 campaign.
Packers' Randall Cobb out two to six weeks with high-ankle sprain
The Packers and veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb were granted a silver lining after hearing that what was feared to be a season-ending broken ankle was potentially a high-ankle sprain that would require several weeks of recovery. The diagnosis of a high-ankle sprain was confirmed, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, and Cobb told reporters that he “expects to return in two to six weeks,” a much more optimistic timeline than what was initially feared.
Veterans CB Antonio Cromartie, DL Corey Liuget officially announce retirement
Cromartie spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise, after he was the Chargers’ top pick in 2006. After a quiet rookie campaign, he took off in his second year, leading the league with 10 interceptions. That led to his recognition as a First-Team All-Pro member, and earned him the first of four Pro Bowl nods. The other three came in consecutive campaigns with the Jets, who ultimately released him in 2016; a brief stint with the Colts marked the end of his NFL playing days.
Packers activate WR Sammy Watkins, place WR Randall Cobb on IR
It’s one in, one out for the Packers receiving corps. Just as Green Bay is able to activate veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins off of injured reserve, the team has to place its other veteran, Randall Cobb, on IR, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The shuffle continues what has been a struggle for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.
Raiders activate CB Anthony Averett from IR, waive WR Albert Wilson
It was unknown during the week if Averett would be able to return in time for Las Vegas’ Week 7 contest, as he was designated to return just three days ago. The 27-year-old suffered a broken thumb in the season opener, essentially delaying his debut with the team for one month.
Saints activate CB Alontae Taylor from IR
The Saints are adding some reinforcement to their secondary. The team announced that cornerback Alontae Taylor has been activated from injured reserve. In preparation for Thursday night’s game, the team has also promoted cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad. Wideout Keith Kirkwood was cut from the active roster to make space.
49ers, Rams reportedly in mix for Christian McCaffrey
The Christian McCaffrey market is starting to heat up. Less than a week after we learned that the Panthers were fielding calls on their star running back, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com tweets that trade talks are “advancing,” and several sources believe a trade could ultimately come to fruition. Wilson adds that “multiple” teams remain interested in McCaffrey and “are actively exploring trade scenarios.”
Ravens rule out RB J.K. Dobbins Week 7 with knee issues
The Ravens played J.K. Dobbins' return from his severe knee injuries cautiously, keeping their running back off the field for this season’s first two games. Baltimore has also kept Dobbins’ carry count under 10 in three of the four contests he has played. Dobbins will not be in...
Report: Jets WR Denzel Mims believes a trade for him is 'still on the table'
Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore made headlines yesterday when he became the second Jets pass catcher to request a trade in the past two months. The frustration leading to the request had been building for weeks, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, as Moore hasn’t quite found the success and production he saw in his rookie season. The team sent him home from practice for a “personal day” and are not considering trading the 22-year-old.
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki: I haven't asked front office for clarity on trade rumors
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki recently emerged as a potential trade candidate. The tight end doesn’t seem overly focused on the latest rumblings, telling reporters that he hasn’t asked the front office for clarity about the report. “No,” Gesicki responded when asked if he’s reached out to the...
Bills never made offer for Christian McCaffrey?
Early birds in the Christian McCaffrey trade derby, the Bills saw the price rise to an untenable place. The 49ers ended up acquiring the All-Pro running back for a four-pick compensation package, but the Bills may not have been the third team to submit a firm offer. These sweepstakes came...
Analyst: Panthers will likely continue to unload 'Matt Rhule guys'
Even after the Panthers traded Robbie Anderson, they are still being linked to moving key pieces. The team still wants to keep its defensive core together, according to Yahoo.com’s Charles Robinson (on Twitter). That said, Robinson adds that while the Panthers are not going to conduct a fire sale, they will likely aim to unload more players viewed as “Matt Rhule guys.”
Mac Jones expects to return in Week 7
Jones did not practice in the week immediately after his injury but has gotten in six limited workouts since. The Patriots begin their run of pre-Week 7 workouts Thursday. Jones moving to a full practice will put Bill Belichick to a decision: start Jones at perhaps less than 100% or stick with Bailey Zappe, who is now 2-0 as the Pats’ first-string QB.
Cardinals place WR Marquise Brown on injured reserve
Hopes for a DeAndre Hopkins–Robbie Anderson–Marquise Brown trio will be on hold for a while. The Cardinals moved Brown to IR on Thursday, sidelining the diminutive playmaker for at least four weeks. Brown received a second opinion on his foot injury Wednesday, and Dr. Robert Anderson confirmed a...
Ian Rapoport: Jets WR Elijah Moore has asked to be traded
A year after drafting Elijah Moore in the second round, the Jets have run into an issue with the talented young wideout. Moore is not happy with his role in Mike LaFleur‘s offense and wants out. Moore has asked the Jets to trade him, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Jets, Brett Rypien to start
After Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett initially asserted that quarterback Russell Wilson would be a gametime decision, the first-year head coach decided to exercise caution Saturday and announce that the team would hold back their big-money passer in order to allow his hamstring injury to heal and prevent a lingering issue down the line, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Denver will turn to third-year quarterback Brett Rypien to start in Wilson’s absence.
Panthers willing to trade LB Shaq Thompson
The last Panther left from the team’s Super Bowl 50 lineup, Shaq Thompson has started all six Carolina games this season. The Ron Rivera-era investment is the franchise’s longest-tenured starter by two seasons. As Carolina transitions away from its Matt Rhule period, Thompson is a player who could...
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reportedly 'available for the right price'
Kendrick Bourne has seen a reduced role in New England this season, and it sounds like the Patriots wideout may be on the trade block. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick.com, Bourne is “available for the right price.”. Following the offseason acquisition DeVante Parker (and, to a lesser extent,...
