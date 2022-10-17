Cromartie spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise, after he was the Chargers’ top pick in 2006. After a quiet rookie campaign, he took off in his second year, leading the league with 10 interceptions. That led to his recognition as a First-Team All-Pro member, and earned him the first of four Pro Bowl nods. The other three came in consecutive campaigns with the Jets, who ultimately released him in 2016; a brief stint with the Colts marked the end of his NFL playing days.

