South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
Sheriff: Suspect caught breaking into safe on stolen security camera
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says a security camera ended up catching a theft suspect even after it was stolen. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect's house.
Deputies investigating fight with 15 students at Pee Dee school, charges forthcoming
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight this week at West Florence High School involving 15 students, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said 13 boys and 2 girls were involved in the fight. He...
Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
Florence County Deputy Terminated After Review of an Incident
A Florence County Deputy has been fired after an incident occurred involving a disorderly person. Deputies responded to a call at the waste management facility on St. Beulah Road around 4:15 on Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene addressed the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they continued to act disorderly but under control. Another deputy then forced the suspect to the ground which resulted in knocking the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.
Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting
Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
Murdaugh attorneys argue for additional evidence in murder case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Florence County courtroom on Thursday morning as his attorneys argued for more evidence and broader subpoena power as they prepare a defense in the murder trial of his wife and son. Murdaugh’s attorneys said they want more evidence, including additional DNA testing, autopsy […]
Deputies investigate reported shots fired at Dorchester Co. apartments
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies responded Friday night to an apartment complex investigating reported gunshots. Neighbors at the Archdale Forest Apartments reported several shots fired at around 9 p.m., but deputies have not released details on whether anyone was injured. Investigators put up crime scene tape to...
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
Young girl missing from Florence County found safe, police say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A young girl reported missing from West Palmetto Street in Florence County was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
Two armed robbery suspects arrested, two still on the loose
Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two armed robbery, attempted murder suspects as they continue their search for two additional people accused in connection with the crime. According to authorities, Wednesday October 19, 2022, 18 year old Semieon Helton – Hill and 18 year old Diamond Miller were taken into custody accused of contacting two individuals on social media to meet at a home along West Patricia Drive. Deputies allege the get together was a ruse used to rob the victims.
South Carolina Highway Patrol: Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-95 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving one vehicle and one pedestrian left one dead Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile marker 163 on I-95. A 2012 Honda Civic traveling north on […]
Richland County close to approving pay increase
The increase would be for those in elected positions are getting an 80% increase. Giving members $11,000 more.
The battle for the best Camellia takes place at the State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Camellia flower comes in many different styles and colors like pink, white, red, or a mix of all three, drawing many eyes to the bright flower which led to the Camellia Competition at the South Carolina State Fair. "Like anything when you get something that's...
