WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
wpde.com

Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
DILLON, SC
wfxb.com

Florence County Deputy Terminated After Review of an Incident

A Florence County Deputy has been fired after an incident occurred involving a disorderly person. Deputies responded to a call at the waste management facility on St. Beulah Road around 4:15 on Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene addressed the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they continued to act disorderly but under control. Another deputy then forced the suspect to the ground which resulted in knocking the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting

Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh attorneys argue for additional evidence in murder case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Florence County courtroom on Thursday morning as his attorneys argued for more evidence and broader subpoena power as they prepare a defense in the murder trial of his wife and son. Murdaugh’s attorneys said they want more evidence, including additional DNA testing, autopsy […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate reported shots fired at Dorchester Co. apartments

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies responded Friday night to an apartment complex investigating reported gunshots. Neighbors at the Archdale Forest Apartments reported several shots fired at around 9 p.m., but deputies have not released details on whether anyone was injured. Investigators put up crime scene tape to...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man in Hemingway toddler’s death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a Hemingway man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old. Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. Hemingway Police arrested Williams on Wednesday and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, Brown said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two armed robbery suspects arrested, two still on the loose

Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two armed robbery, attempted murder suspects as they continue their search for two additional people accused in connection with the crime. According to authorities, Wednesday October 19, 2022, 18 year old Semieon Helton – Hill and 18 year old Diamond Miller were taken into custody accused of contacting two individuals on social media to meet at a home along West Patricia Drive. Deputies allege the get together was a ruse used to rob the victims.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

