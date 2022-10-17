Read full article on original website
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
4 Injured in Stabbing, Crash in Billerica, Police Say
A driver was stabbed multiple times and their vehicle crashed in to a utility pole in Billerica, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said, adding that the crash appeared to be what caused the accident. The crash on Boston Road near Winthrop Street was reported to police about 8:05 a.m., Billerica police...
One Man Dead After Shooting in Boston
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
Power Lines Down on I-495 in Chelmsford, Causing Traffic Delays
Downed power lines snarled traffic in both directions on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon. Police said shortly after 6:30 p.m. that southbound traffic was backed up for three miles, and northbound for two miles. Authorities said southbound traffic was being diverted onto Route 3, with...
Natick Police Seek Stranger Who Offered Child a Ride Home
Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride. Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.
Raynham Police Searching for Missing Teenager
Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning in Raynham, Massachusetts. Colleen Weaver is believed to have left her Raynham home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said in a press release later that day that a family member reported her missing from the area of Orchard Street and King Street.
Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester
Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
Traffic Backed Up for Miles Afer Dump Truck Rolls Over on I-95
Traffic was backed up for miles after a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 95 in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon. State police said they are on scene in the area of I-95 north at Trapelo Road, where a dump truck spilled its load of stone and debris after rolling over around 1:40 p.m.
Talking Mass. and Cass, Wu Shares Difficulties, Is Shouted Down by Protesters
At a news conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the situation at the city's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cut her public remarks short as several protesters drowned her out after several minutes. She spoke about 11:30 a.m. at Roxbury's Clifford Park, which neighbors...
Driver Sentenced in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston
The woman found guilty last week of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston received a one-year sentence Thursday, with all but 60 days suspended. Charlene Casey, 67, caused a chain reaction crash that led to...
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
The Kartal to Open in Former Boston Eagle Space in Boston's South End
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A bit more than a year ago, it was reported that a new dining and drinking spot was planning to open where one of the oldest gay bars in Boston had been, and now we have learned that it has debuted. Universal...
East Boston Soldier Laid to Rest 70 Years After He Went Missing
Army Cpl. Joseph Puopolo, an East Boston soldier who served in the Korean War, was laid to rest Saturday – more than 70 years after he went missing. Family members and law enforcement officials honored Puopolo during an emotional funeral service at Sacred Heart Church, followed by a burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Puopolo died at a prisoner of war camp when he was just 19 years old. His return brought a sense of closure for some family members, grand-nephew Richard Graham told NBC10 Boston, including Puopolo’s now 99-year-old sister, Elizabeth Fiorentini.
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
Head of the Charles Regatta Brings a Weekend of Racing to Boston
The 2022 Head of the Charles Regatta, a storied Boston tradition, is continuing this weekend . The first races were held Friday. They were held from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, with one more round set for Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of spectators have enjoyed the rowing race...
Cybertheft Drained $3.5M From Quincy Retiree Fund
The retirement board for thousands of Quincy, Massachusetts, city employees, its investment partners and a bank all missed multiple warning signs or precautionary steps that could have prevented a bad actor from fraudulently transferring millions of dollars overseas, investigators concluded in a report that underlines the cybersecurity risks hanging over the public sector.
School Back on for Haverhill Students, But No Buses Friday
School is open for students Friday in Haverhill, Massachusetts for the first time all week, after the teachers' union and school committee reached a tentative agreement Thursday night. It's a potentially confusing situation for parents; the district announced at 7 p.m. that classes would be canceled for a fifth day....
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
Epic Taylor Swift-Themed Weather Report Forecasts ‘Lavender Haze' Over Boston at ‘Midnight'
What goes together better than cardigan weather and Taylor Swift? 'Tis the damn season, as the singer once said... In honor of Swift's new album, "Midnights," which dropped at midnight Friday morning, NBC10 Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten pulled out all the Swiftie stops with his afternoon forecast Thursday. He fit in every song title — in order — from the new album.
Clear and Sunny Skies in New England Before Showers on Sunday
Our last golden day is Saturday afternoon, before a spell of wet weather overrides our work week. We’ll be watching several days with the chance of showers popping up daily across areas of New England. A coastal low pushes in Sunday, clipping over Cape and the Islands by late...
