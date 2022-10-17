Warriors players, staff and more discuss championship, upcoming season
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – KCBS Radio broadcasted live from Chase Center on Monday on the eve of the Golden State Warriors ' opening night game against the Los Angeles Lakers . Prior to tip-off, the Warriors will receive their 2022 NBA championship rings as well as hang their newest title banner in the rafters.
Throughout the morning and afternoon, Warriors players, coaches, front office members spoke with KCBS Radio's Holly Quan and Ted Ramey to preview the upcoming season. Listen to those interviews below.
Steve Kerr , Warriors head coach
Bob Myers , Warriors General Manager
Moses Moody , Warriors guard
Zaza Pachulia , former Warriors player and current front office consultant
Brandon Schneider, Warriors President
Donna Daniels, Chase Center General Manager
Mike Dunleavy Jr., former Warriors player and current Vice President of Basketball Operations
Kirk Lacob, Warriors Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations
Tim Roye, Warriors radio broadcaster
Kelenna Azubuike, Warriors T.V. analyst
Tyler Florence, celebrity chef
Tom Meschery, former Warriors player
