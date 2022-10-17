Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Pinellas Park retro video game store is a blast from the past
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Take a trip down memory lane and visit one of the largest retro video game stores in the country located in Pinellas Park. Unlimited Video Games has more than 40,000 retro video games in its store. "If you had a game from your childhood that you...
SunRunner - new transit connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach - launches with 6 months of free rides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After years of anticipation, the teal SunRunner buses officially begin their full routes from the beach to the 'Burg – or vice versa. Plus, the rides are free for six months. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30...
Watch: Clearwater man fear of clowns inspires impressively detailed Halloween display
One front yard in Clearwater is not for the faint of heart - specifically those who are terrified of clowns. But it can be seen as inspiring considering the homeowner has his own fear of clowns. Jeff Somerville gives a tour of his custom-made display.
SunRunner transit debuts, connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the next six months, people will be able to get from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach for free, and it all starts at 6 a.m. on Friday. Local and state leaders cut the ribbon at one of the SunRunner’s new stations in downtown St. Pete Thursday. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30 stations stopping at Tropicana Field, the Grand Central business district and St. Pete Beach, among other places.
Puppies rescued after being abandoned inside closed suitcase at Tampa vacation rental
TAMPA, Fla. - Two Tampa police officers caught wind of a chorus of muffled squeals coming from a zipped-up Las Vegas-themed suitcase. When they opened it, they found six puppies inside. Wednesday, the officers first discovered their mom, a Terrier-mix, and a puppy running around a neighborhood off Spruce Street...
News internships for those with disabilities
Big opportunities are coming for those with disabilities in Tampa. The city has a new internship program that will not just offer crucial work experience, but also independence.
Florida beekeeping industry gets boost after Hurricane Ian damages thousands of colonies
ARCADIA, Fla. - Florida's beekeeping industry is getting a boost from a charity that is aiming to provide nourishment to hives that were hobbled by Hurricane Ian. "They are just like my family," said Joe Studier, the owner of Studier Apiaries. "And every beekeeper will tell you the same thing."
Operation Blue Roof extended through Nov. 1 for Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee and Charlotte residents
SARASOTA, Fla. - Homeowners living in hard-hit areas after Hurricane Ian have more time to get a temporary roof through the Operation Blue Roof program. The last day residents in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier can apply has been extended to Nov. 1. The program is free and provided at no cost to homeowners. It allows them to remain in their home as they continue to recover.
Tampa man showed no remorse after violently killing Clearwater man on bike with tire iron, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police have arrested a Tampa man and are searching for a second suspect after a man was killed while riding his bike in Clearwater early Friday morning. Jermaine Adrian Bennett is facing first-degree murder charges after detectives say he confessed to attacking 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman more...
Annual Pig Jig continues tradition of raising awareness for kidney disease research
It started as a backyard barbecue cook-off with friends to raise money for another friend in need. Now, it’s grown from a dozen people to thousands and into a Tampa city park. The 11th Annual Pig Jig is taking place at Julian B. Lane Park.
USF researcher studies impact of 'zero responders' during Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors helped neighbors after Hurricane Ian when no one else could, and those critical and inspiring acts are at the center of a University of South Florida study. Researcher Christa Remington calls them "zero responders," the normal people who did extraordinary things to save themselves and their...
SunRunner is up and running in Pinellas County
There is a new, easy and free way to get from downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach. After much anticipation, SunRunner buses are officially beginning their routes Friday morning.
Tampa city council approves funding for paid internship program for those with intellectual disabilities
TAMPA, Fla. - City council members approved funding for a paid internship program for those with intellectual disabilities, like autism and downs syndrome. It is still in the development phase, but once it gets started, about a dozen people will participate in the program annually and will earn $15 per hour.
Volunteer organization helps Polk, Hardee residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian
FORT MEADE, Fla. - A national volunteer organization is coming to the rescue for families in Fort Meade whose homes have been damaged by Hurricane Ian. Team Rubicon provides free volunteer labor after a disaster. Team members are using Fort Meade as a home base for their efforts in Polk and Hardee counties right now.
Dog operations suspended at Pasco Animal Services due to contagious virus
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) says it is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus. It’s a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs. While some dogs are asymptomatic, the primary symptoms...
Rowdies ready to make playoff run
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - From here on out, every practice means just a little more for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. "It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping," says head coach Neill Collins. On Saturday, the two-time defending USL Eastern Conference champions begin their march to a title with the start of...
Family of UT student shot and killed getting into wrong car after a night out wants gunman’s name
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of a University of Tampa student who was shot and killed on his 19th birthday is frustrated police won't release the shooter’s name to them, citing Marsy's Law, the family's attorney said Thursday. Ralph Fernandez, an attorney in Tampa, is representing the family of...
Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients
TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
Clearwater police searching for suspects after bicyclist attacked, killed in beach neighborhood
CLEARWATER, Fla. - In a normally quiet neighborhood in the northern part of Clearwater Beach, detectives were trying to figure out who violently attacked and killed a bicyclist Friday morning. During a press conference, Deputy Chief Michael Walek made a plea, asking for anyone to come forward if they have...
Manatee County deputies search for shooting in deadly Skyway Fishing Pier; $5,000 reward offered
PALMETTO, Fla. - Detectives in Manatee County are still searching for answers after a 26-year-old was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier last week. Thursday, they announced that the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of $5000 for information leading to an arrest. On Oct. 14, the victim, identified as Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, was found dead after multiple gunshots were fired into his vehicle at the fishing pier.
