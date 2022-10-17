ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

SunRunner transit debuts, connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the next six months, people will be able to get from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach for free, and it all starts at 6 a.m. on Friday. Local and state leaders cut the ribbon at one of the SunRunner’s new stations in downtown St. Pete Thursday. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30 stations stopping at Tropicana Field, the Grand Central business district and St. Pete Beach, among other places.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Operation Blue Roof extended through Nov. 1 for Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee and Charlotte residents

SARASOTA, Fla. - Homeowners living in hard-hit areas after Hurricane Ian have more time to get a temporary roof through the Operation Blue Roof program. The last day residents in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier can apply has been extended to Nov. 1. The program is free and provided at no cost to homeowners. It allows them to remain in their home as they continue to recover.
SARASOTA, FL
USF researcher studies impact of 'zero responders' during Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors helped neighbors after Hurricane Ian when no one else could, and those critical and inspiring acts are at the center of a University of South Florida study. Researcher Christa Remington calls them "zero responders," the normal people who did extraordinary things to save themselves and their...
TAMPA, FL
SunRunner is up and running in Pinellas County

There is a new, easy and free way to get from downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach. After much anticipation, SunRunner buses are officially beginning their routes Friday morning.
Rowdies ready to make playoff run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - From here on out, every practice means just a little more for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. "It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping," says head coach Neill Collins. On Saturday, the two-time defending USL Eastern Conference champions begin their march to a title with the start of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients

TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
LAKELAND, FL
Manatee County deputies search for shooting in deadly Skyway Fishing Pier; $5,000 reward offered

PALMETTO, Fla. - Detectives in Manatee County are still searching for answers after a 26-year-old was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier last week. Thursday, they announced that the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering a reward of $5000 for information leading to an arrest. On Oct. 14, the victim, identified as Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, was found dead after multiple gunshots were fired into his vehicle at the fishing pier.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

