NBC12

RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Petersburg Fire and Virginia Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms for the community

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -“Sound the alarm” is a nationwide initiative through American Red Cross. It’s a collaborative program with local fire departments to identify neighborhoods that tend to have more house fires. Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will go out in the communities, knock on doors, and ask people if they need a smoke alarm installed in their home. Crews installed 32 alarms in people’s homes during an event in Petersburg on Saturday.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Hopewell teens experience dangers of distracted driving through virtual exercises

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - DRIVE SMART Virginia, Hopewell Police Department and VCU traveled to Hopewell High School to educate sophomores students about the dangers of distracted driving using its drive smart simulator Wednesday. This educational program included a virtual reality simulation installed into a full-size vehicle. Students wore a headset...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Community rallies around teen hurt in classroom explosion

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) -The community is rallying around the Dinwiddie teen injured in an explosion during a chemistry class. Jey Bryant is recovering at VCU Medical Center, and several fundraisers are in the works to help his family with the mounting medical bills. Bryant has been in the hospital for...
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

RPD Mounted Patrol uses horses to establish community relationships

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond’s Southwood neighborhood, you may see police, but you won’t hear sirens. Instead, you’ll hear the sound of hooves on the pavement from a different mode of police transportation. The Richmond Police Mounted Patrol officers swapped their squad cars for a saddle...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans. Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Principal: Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A student was found with a gun at a Chesterfield high school Wednesday afternoon. In an email to families, L.C. Bird High School’s principal Adrienne Blanton said at around 3:15 p.m., administrators received information that a student may have a weapon on school property.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Student found with knife on Richmond high school grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A student was found with a knife at a high school in the city of Richmond on Thursday. The school division says a student at Thomas Jefferson High School was in possession of the knife, and a school resource officer was able to take it away.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Intersection on Monument Avenue raising safety concerns for residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The intersection of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street is raising safety concerns for local neighbors. Alex South has been living at the corner of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street since 2015. “I love living in this area. It’s very convenient. All of my neighbors are really...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store off West Grace St. last week, and before leaving, the suspect took a few drinks with him. “I was thinking, god, I hope I don’t get shot,” Joshua Clinton, who works at the Drip and Vape just an intersection away from VCU, said.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 dead, another severely injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another man is severely injured after a shooting Thursday night. On Oct. 20, around 8:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Originally known as the “Richmond Grecian Festival,” the Mini Greek festival began as a two-day fundraising event for the Richmond children’s hospital. Since then the event has gained much popularity in the community and has introduced many people to Greek food and culture.
RICHMOND, VA

