NBC12
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
NBC12
‘I thought I was dead’: Advocates raising awareness for Virginia’s move-over law
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For Virginia State Police Sergeant Steven Sclafani, putting on the uniform each day is an honor. ‘My dad was a police officer, and I come from a family that’s in law enforcement, and I think it’s important to give back to others,” Sclafani said.
NBC12
NBC12
Petersburg Fire and Virginia Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms for the community
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -“Sound the alarm” is a nationwide initiative through American Red Cross. It’s a collaborative program with local fire departments to identify neighborhoods that tend to have more house fires. Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will go out in the communities, knock on doors, and ask people if they need a smoke alarm installed in their home. Crews installed 32 alarms in people’s homes during an event in Petersburg on Saturday.
NBC12
Hopewell teens experience dangers of distracted driving through virtual exercises
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - DRIVE SMART Virginia, Hopewell Police Department and VCU traveled to Hopewell High School to educate sophomores students about the dangers of distracted driving using its drive smart simulator Wednesday. This educational program included a virtual reality simulation installed into a full-size vehicle. Students wore a headset...
NBC12
Community rallies around teen hurt in classroom explosion
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) -The community is rallying around the Dinwiddie teen injured in an explosion during a chemistry class. Jey Bryant is recovering at VCU Medical Center, and several fundraisers are in the works to help his family with the mounting medical bills. Bryant has been in the hospital for...
NBC12
RPD Mounted Patrol uses horses to establish community relationships
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond’s Southwood neighborhood, you may see police, but you won’t hear sirens. Instead, you’ll hear the sound of hooves on the pavement from a different mode of police transportation. The Richmond Police Mounted Patrol officers swapped their squad cars for a saddle...
NBC12
‘We did it!’: Woman grateful for new smile after help from a local dentist and NBC 12 viewers
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After battling cancer and spending years losing teeth, a mom and wife called 12 On Your Side, hoping to get her smile back. In January, NBC12 shared Bernadette Lautenslager’s search to find a dentist to work with her. “My daughter is getting married [in May],...
NBC12
Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans. Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will...
NBC12
‘Something’s gotta stop’: Police investigate after weapons found at central Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A student was found with a knife at a high school in the city of Richmond on Thursday. The school division says a student at Thomas Jefferson High School had the knife, and a school resource officer was able to take it away. There’s currently no...
NBC12
Principal: Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A student was found with a gun at a Chesterfield high school Wednesday afternoon. In an email to families, L.C. Bird High School’s principal Adrienne Blanton said at around 3:15 p.m., administrators received information that a student may have a weapon on school property.
NBC12
NBC12
Intersection on Monument Avenue raising safety concerns for residents
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The intersection of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street is raising safety concerns for local neighbors. Alex South has been living at the corner of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street since 2015. “I love living in this area. It’s very convenient. All of my neighbors are really...
NBC12
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania mom has been charged with murder and child neglect after her child died after eating a large number of THC gummies. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 17, a grand jury indicted Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, for the death of her 4-year-old son.
NBC12
‘I love challenging myself’: Hanover teacher rides across U.S. during summer break
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A P.E. teacher in Hanover County had quite an adventure during this year’s summer break. J. Keage, 29, decided to ride his bike - the “Smokey Elephant” - across the country on the TransAmerica Bike Trail. The trail starts in Astoria, Oregon, and...
NBC12
Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store off West Grace St. last week, and before leaving, the suspect took a few drinks with him. “I was thinking, god, I hope I don’t get shot,” Joshua Clinton, who works at the Drip and Vape just an intersection away from VCU, said.
NBC12
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
NBC12
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC12
1 dead, another severely injured in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another man is severely injured after a shooting Thursday night. On Oct. 20, around 8:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC12
Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Originally known as the “Richmond Grecian Festival,” the Mini Greek festival began as a two-day fundraising event for the Richmond children’s hospital. Since then the event has gained much popularity in the community and has introduced many people to Greek food and culture.
