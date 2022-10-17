Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim.

The carjacking happened Sunday night around 8:45 p.m. along East Somerset Street near Amber Street, not far from Frankford Avenue in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond.

Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.

The 64-year-old priest was taking a wheelchair out of the trunk of a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata owned by the Arrupe House Jesuit Community.

Police say three males came up behind him with a gun and forced another man, a passenger, from the car. They drove off south on Frankford, police said.

All three suspects are believed to be in their early 20s and were wearing dark clothing.

Neither the priest nor the passenger were physically harmed.

The Philadelphia East Detective Division is handling the investigation.

Sources say the car has been found in Camden, with two guns inside.

Four people were also in the car and were being taken in for questioning, but they aren’t sure if those whom they found inside are the suspects wanted in the carjacking.