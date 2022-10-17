ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziFEo_0icj13mm00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim.

The carjacking happened Sunday night around 8:45 p.m. along East Somerset Street near Amber Street, not far from Frankford Avenue in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond.

Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.

The 64-year-old priest was taking a wheelchair out of the trunk of a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata owned by the Arrupe House Jesuit Community.

Police say three males came up behind him with a gun and forced another man, a passenger, from the car. They drove off south on Frankford, police said.

All three suspects are believed to be in their early 20s and were wearing dark clothing.

Neither the priest nor the passenger were physically harmed.

The Philadelphia East Detective Division is handling the investigation.

Sources say the car has been found in Camden, with two guns inside.

Four people were also in the car and were being taken in for questioning, but they aren’t sure if those whom they found inside are the suspects wanted in the carjacking.

Comments / 20

Ms.Nair
5d ago

Well, well it figures they didn't write the race or color of the savages or the victims because most likely its the usual suspects ! They have gone past the point of no return cause OBVIOUSLY those SAVAGES weren't taught any kind of RESPECT for others especially their elders but i betcha they always walked around with name brand expensive sneakers, iphones and clothing! I truly hope they catch those SCUMS of the Earth!!!

Reply(1)
12
Julie Williams
5d ago

We can now confirm that Philadlephia is unsafe for the disabled and anyone acting in the Name of God .....

Reply
16
steve
5d ago

Yeah and all the Democratic sheep in Philadelphia will still blindly vote see no crime Fetterman. So sad

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Car crashes into dirt bike, kills rider: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A collision between a Honda and a dirt bike in North Philadelphia ends fatally for the dirt bike rider. Authorities say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday at 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue. The Honda driver was making a left turn from Rising Sun Avenue...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store

PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested

PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Philadelphia police seize ATVs, dirt bikes in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police seized dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes in Kensington Thursday morning. Police tell CBS3 they were executing narcotics warrants when they found the bikes on a property on Weymouth Street. The PSPCA also took in 98 animals from this seizure. Among the animals were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say

A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said. Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Shooting Threat Locks Down Philly High School: Report

John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia went under lockdown on Friday, Oct. 21 after violent threats were made online, according to a report by CBS News. An Instagram user posted an image with a rifle and the caption "gonna shoot up the school at 11:00 am," the outlet wrote citing police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Levittown Male Arrested For Road Rage Assault In Warrington

It was back on July 7,2022 when Kevin Carragher was driving near Bristol and Easton Roads, in Warrington, when he allegedly got irked by something that another motorist did. That motorist is a licensed driver under 18 years of age, police said. Carragher is alleged to have blocked the other vehicle from exiting the Hatboro Savings Bank.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy