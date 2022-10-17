The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Thanks to a Polo G-assisted remix, PGF Nuk’s “Waddup” went from being just a buzzing record to one of the biggest rap songs of the year. It’s a deceptively simple track — the original clocks in and out in a little over two minutes with a verse bookended by a pair of hooks — but the Chicago rapper makes it feel like an hour in the most intense pick-up game on Earth. The instrumental pings back and forth in your headphones, like a sonar trying to locate sunken materials, while Nuk and Polo let loose with a barrage of threats.

1 DAY AGO