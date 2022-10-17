Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
dvsn to release new album Working On My Karma next week
R&B duo dvsn have announced details of a new album. Working On My Karma drops next week, October 28, via Drake's OVO Sound label and features new song "Don't Take Your Love." Check that out below. In addition to "Don't Take Your Love," vocalist Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85's fourth...
The FADER
Tony Shhnow shares new song/video “Can’t Say I’m Broke”
On November 11, Tony Shhnow will return with a new full-length project called Plug Motivation. The title's nod to Jeezy's iconic mixtape series is a reflection of Tony Shhnow's deep Atlanta roots; emerging as a star of the plugnnb scene, Shhnow has spread his wings across seven projects released in the last 12 months, catching the ear of Brent Faiyaz, who appears on the remix of the Reflexions track "Don't Look At Numbers." (The pace is seriously crazy: Da World Is Ours 3 came out just this month).
The FADER
Smino shares new song “Matinee”
Smino has shared a new song called “Matinee.” It’s the second offering from his forthcoming album Love 4 Rent, following the record’s September lead single, “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole. “Matinee” is a characteristically chaotic jam from Smino, whose horny falsetto antics won us...
The FADER
Ab-Soul shares new song/video “Do Better”
Ab-Soul is solidifying his long-awaited return to rap with “Do Better,” the first single from the L.A. rapper’s forthcoming album. He emerged in 2007 as one of the core rappers in Top Dawg Entertainment along with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock. Ab-Soul's last full-length project, Do What Thou Wilt., was released in 2016.
The FADER
Song You Need: PGF Nuk’s “Reel Em In” is like a bolt of lightning hitting your bloodstream
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Thanks to a Polo G-assisted remix, PGF Nuk’s “Waddup” went from being just a buzzing record to one of the biggest rap songs of the year. It’s a deceptively simple track — the original clocks in and out in a little over two minutes with a verse bookended by a pair of hooks — but the Chicago rapper makes it feel like an hour in the most intense pick-up game on Earth. The instrumental pings back and forth in your headphones, like a sonar trying to locate sunken materials, while Nuk and Polo let loose with a barrage of threats.
The FADER
Flying Lotus shares new film score Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon
Flying Lotus has shared his score for Ozzy’s Dungeon, a horror short film he co-wrote and directed debuting today as part of V/H/S/99, the latest installment in the found footage anthology series. You can watch it on Shudder and hear Flying Lotus's score across all streaming platforms. Ozzy's Dungeon...
The FADER
Burial shares surprise EP Streetlands
Burial has dropped a new three-track EP. Streetlands features the songs “Hospital Chapel,” “Exokind” and a title track. Listen to the new EP, released via longtime label Hyperdub, below. Streetlands is Burial's second release of 2022 after Antidawn, an EP released back in January. The year...
The FADER
Is Porter Robinson satisfied?
A year on from his remarkable sophomore album, Nurture, the electronic artist is still exploring new ideas and searching for fresh challenges. Porter Robinson has a hard time letting himself feel fulfilled. He’s spoken at length about how he struggled creatively in the years following his beloved 2014 album Worlds, grappling with himself over whether he’d ever make a statement worth sharing again. It’s the current that drives his sophomore album Nurture, a collection of experimental pop songs that sounds at once joyous, frayed, otherworldly, and intimate, with Robinson confessing to a bruised ego and shattered self-confidence, wondering if he can press on.
The FADER
Taylor Swift imagines her own funeral in her “Anti-Hero” video
Taylor Swift has shared the video for new song "Anti-Hero," taken from new studio album Midnights. The video features guest appearances from comedians John Early and Mike Birbiglia as mourners at Swift's funeral. Check it out below. The "Anti-Hero" video is the first in a series of Swift-directed visuals due...
The FADER
Carly Rae Jepsen’s indulgent pop vision
The Canadian megastar explains why music is the best thing in the world on the new episode of The FADER Interview. Carly Rae Jepsen is a perfectionist. For each of her meticulously constructed pop songs, there are 20 cast-offs. Every synth and violin and drum machine is there for a very particular reason — not that you’d know or care on the first or second or 10th listen. Her last two full albums — 2016’s glistening ’80s pop dream E•MO•TION and its underrated 2019 follow-up, Dedicated — still sound as spontaneous and fun as a blurry night at a karaoke bar. They’re proof that Jepsen’s gift for pop songwriting is irrepressible, that she understands that obscure alchemy that turns melody into magic.
The FADER
Youngboy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj connect on “I Admit”
Youngboy Never Broke Again dropped his fifth project of the year overnight, including a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj. "I Admit" appears on Ma, I Got a Family, released to mark Youngboy's 23rd birthday. The project's artwork cover features the rapper with his family, including fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children.
The FADER
Bktherula wants you to vibrate higher
The 20-year-old rapping and singing phenomenon from Atlanta is on a mission to evolve while setting fans free in the process. The future of music will look a lot like Bktherula. The 20-year-old genre-blurring rapper/singer from Atlanta is emblematic of a new cohort of artists who, while reverent to their forebears, are mostly concerned with their own personal and artistic evolution above all else. They move forward and never back, no matter how tempting — and lucrative — it could be to retread their past steps.
The FADER
Monaleo is in the Halloween spirit for her gory “Body Bag” video
It's spooky season, and Monaleo is getting in the mood with her new song and music video "Body Bag." The Houston rapper attacks a beat with a melody straight out of the Halloween movies, sounding even more vicious and unrelenting than usual as she addresses the wannabees, nats, naysayers, and opps in her orbit. She truly does sound like a one-woman army — Freddie Krueger with better skin and nails, maybe? — and the music video visualizes Monaleo's taste for blood. She takes over a meatpacking district and floods the spot with carcasses both animal and human; yes, there's lots of blood, so maybe don't watch if you're squeamish.
Comments / 0