Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Lil Baby rides out in his “Stand On It” video
Lil Baby just dropped his new album It’s Only Me and he's in a celebratory mood in the "Stand On It" video. "Stand On It" charts Baby's rise from "Shootin' dice and selling weed" to a world of private jets and hero worship. There are shouts to friends as well as, if rumors are to be believed, a nod to some celebrity gossip. The "Stand On It" video skirts all that drama, instead showing the rapper riding dirt bikes around his hometown. Check it out above.
George Floyd’s family plan to sue Kanye West for $250 million
The family of George Floyd has announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West following his comments on Floyd’s death over the weekend on Drink Champs. A Houston NBC affiliate reports that the lawsuit has already been filed. The FADER has reached out to representatives of Ye, and to the office of The Witherspoon Law Group — one of the firms that Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, has reportedly retained for the suit — for independent confirmation.
23 Baffling And Infuriating Movie Plot Holes You Never Noticed Before
"In The Karate Kid (1984), the referee overseeing the climactic battle had repeatedly told competitors that kicks to the face are not allowed. Later, however, we see Daniel pull off the crane kick move and win by...kicking Johnny in the face."
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa’s Vū Technologies produced a Nicolas Cage movie
TAMPA — Headquartered out of a Tampa production facility, Vū Technologies has branches in Nashville, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Each has a wraparound LED screen to create virtual locations. They don’t have such a studio in Los Angeles. Regardless, they’ve gone Hollywood. In August, “Sympathy for...
Destroyer drops new song “Somnambulist Blues” featuring Sandro Perri
Dan Bejar (Destroyer) has shared a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” enlisting Toronto composer and producer Sandro Perri for help with the instrumental. It’s the first installment of a new season of Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass series, which will also feature tracks from Fauzia, Frog of the Earth, Claire Rousay, and Helena Deland in the coming weeks, as well as visuals by Brooklyn artist Sam Ryser and a limited-run fashion line.
Flying Lotus shares new film score Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon
Flying Lotus has shared his score for Ozzy’s Dungeon, a horror short film he co-wrote and directed debuting today as part of V/H/S/99, the latest installment in the found footage anthology series. You can watch it on Shudder and hear Flying Lotus's score across all streaming platforms. Ozzy's Dungeon...
Arctic Monkeys are all at sea on new song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
This week Arctic Monkeys will release their seventh studio album The Car. For those who can't wait until Friday, however, there is one more single to whet the appetite. "I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am" is another introspective waltz from the British band, with Alex Turner crooning about a "Freaky keyboard" and "disco strobes." It comes with a video directed by Ben Chappell & Zackery Michael and filmed at the band’s recent King’s Theatre show in Brooklyn. Check it out below.
Monaleo is in the Halloween spirit for her gory “Body Bag” video
It's spooky season, and Monaleo is getting in the mood with her new song and music video "Body Bag." The Houston rapper attacks a beat with a melody straight out of the Halloween movies, sounding even more vicious and unrelenting than usual as she addresses the wannabees, nats, naysayers, and opps in her orbit. She truly does sound like a one-woman army — Freddie Krueger with better skin and nails, maybe? — and the music video visualizes Monaleo's taste for blood. She takes over a meatpacking district and floods the spot with carcasses both animal and human; yes, there's lots of blood, so maybe don't watch if you're squeamish.
Film review: ‘Rosaline’ is a fun, but lacking throwback
“My type is not a shrew.” This is what Dario (Sean Teale) says to Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) as they take a less-than-cordial carriage ride together down a tree-lined lane – she answers this quip with a rather undignified, “Blow me.” Politeness aside, the two might end up betrothed – and while Dario is a good […] The post Film review: ‘Rosaline’ is a fun, but lacking throwback appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Thaiboy Digital announces new album, shares Yung Lean collaboration “True Love”
Drain Gang member Thaiboy Digital has announced details of a new album. Back 2 Life, the Stockholm-born artist's third solo effort and his first since 2020's My Fantasy World, is due out November 18 on YEAR0001. Today's announcement is accompanied by new song "True Love" featuring Yung Lean. Check it out below.
Song You Need: PIVOT Gang control the elements
A year and two months after the death of their in-house producer Squeak at 26, and more than five years after founding member John Walt was murdered at 24, PIVOT Gang is back with a refreshingly lighthearted posse cut called “Aang.” Technically, it’s the Saba-led Chicago rap crew’s first release as a full collective since their 2019 debut LP, You Can’t Sit With Us, though they all appeared at different points on last year’s En Route, a collaborative record from Squeak and group member MFnMelo shared shortly after the producer’s passing. The new song is produced by Saba with help from daedaePIVOT, features a verse each from Joseph Chilliams, Saba, Melo, and Frsh Waters (in that order), and includes additional vocals from Gaidaa and Maria Sanchez.
Malice K shares Clean up on Aisle Heaven EP
Malice K has shared his sophomore EP, Clean up on Aisle Heaven. The Pacific Northwest native has been slowly spreading his oddball energy to eastward with a similarly endearing brand of earnest pop pastiche to that of Lucy (aka Cooper Handy, the pride of Hadley, Massachusetts). The singles from this...
Kelela celebrates Black rave culture with “Happy Ending”
Kelela has shared new song "Happy Ending." The club-ready song arrives a month after "Washed Away," the vocalist and producer's first new music in over four years. After the peaceful and cleansing "Washed Away," "Happy Ending" marks a return to the dancefloor for Kelela. The track is produced by LSDXOXO and features additional production from Bambii. The video, see below, is directed by Alima Lee and Kelela with the pair capturing a snapshot of Black rave culture in New York.
Smino shares new song “Matinee”
Smino has shared a new song called “Matinee.” It’s the second offering from his forthcoming album Love 4 Rent, following the record’s September lead single, “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole. “Matinee” is a characteristically chaotic jam from Smino, whose horny falsetto antics won us...
Song You Need: Baby Rose is ready to go again on “Fight Club”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Speaking about new song "Fight Club" in a statement, R&B singer Baby Rose described it as a light switch moment, saying she felt the urge to "let go of what was for what could have been." There is a palpable sense of freedom and release in the song, a breezy yet weighted soul moment. "Fight Club" begins with Baby Rose, who has largely been quiet since the 2019 release of debut To Myself, reintroducing herself. "Haven’t seen you around here lately," she sings. "What do you wanna know?" She worked with Georgia Anne Muldrow, someone whose best work sits between the worlds of R&B, jazz, and funk making each one a little weirder than how she found it; the same applies to Baby Rose here. To Myself heralded the introduction of a great voice, one often compared to Nina Simone, but on "Fight Club" Baby Rose sounds less tied to the past and, instead, ready to run in her own lane.
Song You Need: Jim Legxacy shares a heartbroken, party-starting collage with “dj”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Listening to Jim Legxacy's songs is like scrubbing through the voice memos of an artist who records whenever inspiration strikes. Tap. Here's a beach-side guitar perfect for a '00s Ja Rule beat. Tap. That's a shuffling Afrobeat rhythm Tap. Now we hear Jim Legxacy's voice, lilting and with the lingering tragedy of Tracy Chapman, unspooling loose thoughts and turning them into mantras. His music and assemblage of styles feel uniquely tied to South London, as much as Shibuya-kei's collage-like sound was a soundtrack for a specific time and place.
Kendrick Lamar collaborator Duval Timothy announces new album Meeting With a Judas Tree
Duval Timothy, the pianist and producer who contributed to four tracks on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, has announced details of a new solo album. Meeting With a Judas Tree is due on November 11 via Carrying Colour and features "Mutate," which you can hear below. Meeting...
Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Paris tour stop will stream live for free via Amazon Music
Amazon Music will stream Kendrick Lamar's Paris stop on the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour this Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. EST. You can watch the show live on Amazon Prime or on Twitch. The performance could be a special one: October 22 will mark the 10-year anniversary of Lamar's debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city.
