Oshkosh, WI

designdevelopmenttoday.com

Georgia-Pacific Abruptly Closes Wis. Plant

Georgia-Pacific has announced its second Wisconsin plant closure in just eight months. The company says it is shutting down a packaging plant in the city of Oshkosh, where 38 workers will lose their jobs. The company sent a letter informing the state of the closure, saying the shutdown and layoffs...
OSHKOSH, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

City snowplows run into inflation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While we have very pleasant fall weather right now, we have seen some flakes fly and we know a Wisconsin winter is just around the corner. The Department of Public Works in Green Bay is making sure its plows and salt trucks are ready, but inflation is having an impact.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Haunted trail helps Pulaski food pantry, burn victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cauldrons, caramel apples and caring community members... Folks in Pulaski put on their costumes and took to the middle school for a spooky fundraiser Saturday. It’s all part of a haunted Halloween trail with a purpose. “My favorite part was when the witches were...
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

College food at St. Norbert ranked best in the Midwest

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to the best college food in America, a local college is ranked among the very best. According to Niche, a company that collects and shares millions of student reviews, St. Norbert College in De Pere offers the fourth-best food in the nation and tops in the Midwest.
DE PERE, WI
wtmj.com

Correction: Bonfire Explosion story

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Small Towns: Classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years

It's a partnership with Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College. Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl. After a five-day search, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department under the direction of the Green Bay Police Department, according to the local police.
GREEN BAY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Raasch death ruled accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Fire claims home in Manawa

An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
MANAWA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Collaboration helps students develop skills for long-term careers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several well-known names in the community are forging a new partnership to help students find careers. Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College are collaborating to launch Career EXCELerate Wisconsin. The program starts in the new year, but work on it has already begun.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI

