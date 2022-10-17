Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Georgia-Pacific Abruptly Closes Wis. Plant
Georgia-Pacific has announced its second Wisconsin plant closure in just eight months. The company says it is shutting down a packaging plant in the city of Oshkosh, where 38 workers will lose their jobs. The company sent a letter informing the state of the closure, saying the shutdown and layoffs...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
WBAY Green Bay
City snowplows run into inflation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While we have very pleasant fall weather right now, we have seen some flakes fly and we know a Wisconsin winter is just around the corner. The Department of Public Works in Green Bay is making sure its plows and salt trucks are ready, but inflation is having an impact.
WBAY Green Bay
Haunted trail helps Pulaski food pantry, burn victims
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cauldrons, caramel apples and caring community members... Folks in Pulaski put on their costumes and took to the middle school for a spooky fundraiser Saturday. It’s all part of a haunted Halloween trail with a purpose. “My favorite part was when the witches were...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WBAY Green Bay
College food at St. Norbert ranked best in the Midwest
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to the best college food in America, a local college is ranked among the very best. According to Niche, a company that collects and shares millions of student reviews, St. Norbert College in De Pere offers the fourth-best food in the nation and tops in the Midwest.
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
wtmj.com
Correction: Bonfire Explosion story
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski haunted house fundraiser for Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
It’s the first year the Pulaski Future Farmers of America put on the event... and they hope it becomes a village staple. It might not feel like fall with 70s and sunny skies, but changes are in store next week. Person of interest in child's shooting found in Beloit.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Small Towns: Classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years
It's a partnership with Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College. Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl. After a five-day search, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department under the direction of the Green Bay Police Department, according to the local police.
merrillfotonews.com
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
waupacanow.com
Fire claims home in Manawa
An early morning fire Thursday, Oct. 20, claimed the home of Kent Casey at N7809 West River Road in Manawa. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the departments that were here,” said Casey. “They tried to get out as much memorabilia as they could and I truly appreciate that.”
wearegreenbay.com
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
WBAY Green Bay
Numerous emergency responders simulate active shooter at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The setting of this year’s active threat response training bringing together numerous Brown County agencies was held at Bay Beach Amusement Park, on the grounds and in the pavilion. Multiple emergency agencies practice for that unexpected phone call that demands a response from all...
WBAY Green Bay
Collaboration helps students develop skills for long-term careers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several well-known names in the community are forging a new partnership to help students find careers. Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College are collaborating to launch Career EXCELerate Wisconsin. The program starts in the new year, but work on it has already begun.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
