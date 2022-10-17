ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KCRA.com

California matches record low unemployment rate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In September, California matched the record-low unemployment rate of 3.9% set in July 2022. The state also added jobs for the twelfth consecutive month and has now recovered 99.1% of the jobs lost to the pandemic-induced recession. California’s unemployment rate fell .2% to 3.9% in September,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Prop. 31 Explained: Banning the sale of most flavored tobacco products in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will have the final say in a two-year-long battle between the tobacco industry and state lawmakers. In 2020, the legislature and governor approved a law that would ban the sale of candy and fruit-flavored tobacco products. But soon after, tobacco companies spent millions and launched the referendum process against the law, which put it on hold and landed the issue on the ballot this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

