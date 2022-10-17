Read full article on original website
California matches record low unemployment rate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In September, California matched the record-low unemployment rate of 3.9% set in July 2022. The state also added jobs for the twelfth consecutive month and has now recovered 99.1% of the jobs lost to the pandemic-induced recession. California’s unemployment rate fell .2% to 3.9% in September,...
Prop. 31 Explained: Banning the sale of most flavored tobacco products in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will have the final say in a two-year-long battle between the tobacco industry and state lawmakers. In 2020, the legislature and governor approved a law that would ban the sale of candy and fruit-flavored tobacco products. But soon after, tobacco companies spent millions and launched the referendum process against the law, which put it on hold and landed the issue on the ballot this year.
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
MAP: PG&E customers in 13 California counties could have power shut off this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may shut off power this weekend for customers in 13 California counties across NorCal and the Bay Area, citing wildfire risk. Two tribal communities could also see shutoffs. PG&E as of Saturday has forecast this risk of planned outages as a...
KCRA Today: Possible power shutoffs this weekend, arrest in East Sac shooting, 20K fentanyl pills seized in traffic stop
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Haven't received your California inflation relief payment? Here's an updated timeline
Nearly 3.5 million Californians have already received inflation relief payments promised earlier this year to help with increased gas and cost of living prices, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Earlier this year, the state Legislature and governor agreed to send Californians who file income tax in the state making...
20,000 illegal fentanyl pills seized in Northern California traffic stop
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Northern California that led to an arrest of a Los Angeles woman this week. San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop with a K9 on Wednesday around 3...
Recall Alert: Raw goat milk packaged, bottled in Stanislaus County subject of statewide recall
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Raw goat milk produced and bottled in Stanislaus County is being recalled across the state, according to officials. Valley Milk Simply Bottled is the subject of the recall and quarantine ordered by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones, the California Department of Food and Agriculture announced on Friday.
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for possible rain, snow and wind
Changes to the weather pattern in Northern California are arriving this weekend. Here is what to expect with possible rain, snow and gusty winds. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
