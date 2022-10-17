ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was driver 'huffing' when 4 died in Delray crash? Or did truck malfunction? Jury to decide

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH — On the opening day of Paul Streater's DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide trial, attorneys asked jurors to consider two questions.

Was Streater driving under the influence of a chemical on the night of an April 2018 crash that killed four family members? Or was the wreck a result of a vehicle malfunction?

The answers could help determine whether jurors convict Streater, who faces four counts of each charge in the deaths of 50-year-old Jorge Raschiotto, his sister Veronica Raschiotto, 42, and her two children, Diego, 8, and Mia, 6, on April 28, 2018, along South Federal Highway in Delray Beach.

Police say truck traveled at speeds topping 100 mph prior to crash

Investigators said the Raschiotto family had traveled to South Florida for a family reunion and that Streater's Chevrolet Silverado SUV traveled at speeds topping 100 mph in the moments before the wreck.

Streater, a Delray Beach resident who now is 25 years old, also faces four counts of DUI causing injury to the occupants of a third vehicle involved in the crash near LaMat Avenue south of Linton Boulevard. Police said at the time the two occupants' injuries were believed to be minor.

During his opening argument, Assistant State Attorney Storm Tropea told jurors that Streater and a roommate, Tyler Fowler, were huffing from a can of household dust cleaner in search of a "euphoric" high in the hours before the fatal crash, which took place at about 7:30 p.m. on a Saturday.

Tropea told jurors Streater had maneuvered his truck around another vehicle before crashing into the family's minivan, which had stopped in the southbound lane and was waiting to turn east into the Tropic Isle community at LaMat Avenue. The family was driving home from Deerfield Beach, where it had spent the day.

"I'm confident at the conclusion of this case you're going to realize what Tyler Fowler and Paul Streater were doing was huffing Dust Off," Tropea said during his opening remarks.

"They were consuming it to find that euphoric feeling, that mind-altering feeling that is a result of huffing Dust-Off."

A key question: Did the truck accelerate beyond the driver's control?

Defense attorney Samuel Halpern countered Tropea's argument by saying the crash was the result of a "catastrophic" vehicle malfunction that was beyond Streater's control.

Halpern told jurors the Silverado had a burst of unintended acceleration, rendering Streater unable to stop the vehicle.

"This is a case of an internal computer malfunction which occurred in the 2010 Chevy Silverado that Paul Streater was driving that day," Halpern said. "This is not a case of anything but.

"Unfortunately, that catastrophic computer malfunction in the truck led to the loss of these four innocent lives. It was not Mr. Streater's fault."

He argued that the chemical in Streater's system was inadvertently ingested from the vehicle having been cleaned and detailed that day. Halphern said Streater had trace amounts of DFE in his system, with the chemical having no affect on his ability to drive.

"He was able to skillfully maneuver his truck at 100 mph while supposedly high on DFE," Halpern said, arguing that someone under the chemical's influence would suffer loss of consciousness and muscle memory.

Huffing inhalants can cause an immediate rush of euphoria as well as possible hallucinations and delusions, according to American Addiction Centers. The "high" lasts about 15 to 45 minutes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Jorge Raschiotto was a professor at National University of Lomas de Zamora, a public university in Buenos Aires. He had come to South Florida to visit a sister who was not involved in the crash, according to media accounts from 2018.

Streater's trial before Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen is expected to last for two weeks.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

