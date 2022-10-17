ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville asks for public’s feedback on West Main Street revitalization plan

By Tori Gessner
 5 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Hendersonville will announce its plan to revitalize and transform a 3.5 mile stretch along West Main Street in response concerns from residents about density, and leaders are requesting the public’s feedback during a planning commission meeting and survey.

One of the main goals of the Westlake revitalization project is to draw busy, commercial development away from already-established residential areas, and encourage it in specific parts along West Main Street.

The plan would create three distinct districts with their own identities – Gateway, which the city describes as a new neighborhood with mixed-use housing and amenities, Midway, a pedestrian-friendly area with shopping, live music entertainment, and multifamily housing, and Dockside, a lakefront section with multifamily housing, luxury hotels, and space for future development.

All three districts would include new housing options, however, they would have a mixed use, allowing room for retail use in the same building.

The city called the plan “citizen-driven,” and catered the project toward residents’ top concerns about West Main Street expressed in a survey. The most popular responses were traffic congestion, appearance, shopping and dining options, and safety, according to the survey.

The Westlake revitalization plan would address traffic concerns by adding new roadways to improve connectivity, a new boardwalk and bridge from Sanders Ferry Road to Memorial Park, a roundabout at Rockland Road and Imperial Avenue, additional sidewalks, and more.

“I think when you look at a part of town that is older and has seen a lot of growth, any improvement in traffic flow is going to help both the residents and the businesses,” Greg Yandell, owner of Hendersonville Ace Hardware said.

Yandell opened his business on West Main Street two years ago, but he said he’s seen the area change in that short time.

“There’s definitely been a lot of renewed interest in this part of town, and partly because there’s a lot of residents in this area, and this area is really one of the major economic areas for Hendersonville; most of the businesses here are locally owned,” Yandell said.

Yandell told News 2 he is excited to see the “renewed interest” in the West Main Street area and called the plan “business friendly.”

If passed, the Westlake revitalization project would help guide the city’s land use and transportation plan, zoning ordinance, and other important documents.

The city of Hendersonville is requesting the public’s feedback during the next planning commission meeting Tuesday night at Gene Brown Elementary School at 6:30 p.m., or by taking the survey here.

To learn more about the Westlake revitalization plan, click here.

