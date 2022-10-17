Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing.

Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as “Shug,” has not spoken to her family in over a week. She is known to use Snapchat to communicate with family and friends.

Jaden Leigh Carpenter (COURTESY MCSD)

Her last location is unknown. However, the Sheriff’s Department says Carpenter is known to stay in Maury and Williamson Counties. Information also suggests she could be out of state.

Carpenter is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo across her chest that says, “Baby Girl” and another barbwire tattoo around her wrist with the name “Ava.”

Anyone with information on Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn O’Brien at 931-375-8693 or sobrien@maurycounty-tn.gov.

