ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County

By Sierra Rains
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFcJy_0icj0rQi00

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing.

Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as “Shug,” has not spoken to her family in over a week. She is known to use Snapchat to communicate with family and friends.

Police searching for missing teen in Hendersonville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOFrJ_0icj0rQi00
Jaden Leigh Carpenter (COURTESY MCSD)

Her last location is unknown. However, the Sheriff’s Department says Carpenter is known to stay in Maury and Williamson Counties. Information also suggests she could be out of state.

Carpenter is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo across her chest that says, “Baby Girl” and another barbwire tattoo around her wrist with the name “Ava.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Anyone with information on Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn O’Brien at 931-375-8693 or sobrien@maurycounty-tn.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

This week, News 2 recognizes the men and women dedicated to protecting Cheatham County with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. After serving the department for 33 years, Tim Binkley was recently elected as Sheriff. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell joins Binkley to discuss his top priorities for the community and his transition to leading the department. As a way to say thank you for their service we’ve provided lunch for them to enjoy.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Three arrested after 9-year-old found locked in dog cage, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three people are facing charges after an anonymous tip led deputies to a home where they found a child locked inside of a dog kennel. In a news release, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned citizen said that a child had been locked in the kennel overnight. When deputies responded to the home, they found the 9-year-old boy inside the cage, which was padlocked shut. Deputies broke the cage open and released the child, who was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville family’s car burglarized, involved in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is dealing with a literal one-two punch after their car was broken into then involved in a hit and run in less than a week. It all happened right outside their home along Rains Ave. in the Wedgewood-Houston area. Ava Thomas said her daughter’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting

A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
ROCKVALE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy