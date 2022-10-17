Abby Johnson shares the truth about abortion

Abortion is a hot-button issue that, when brought up, typically sends people running to their corners. Abby Johnson has a unique perspective as she is a former Planned Parenthood Director who is now an avid pro-life advocate. Abby spoke with Annie Frey about the reality of abortion and how most people do not understand the brutal nature of the act and the callous nature of the industry.

"There was never a time when I sat across that desk from a woman and I felt like I empowered her," said Johnson.

In this interview, Johnson shared why she believes people are so misinformed. She believes that lack of understanding is why abortion many support abortion. On October 27th Abby will be speaking at an event for the Vitae Foundation, where she will share more about the abortion industry.