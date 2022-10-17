ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

5 storylines to follow in The Republic's HS football Game of the Week: Saguaro vs. Highland

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uv9nx_0icj0lNa00

Here are five storylines to look for in Friday's 6A high school football game between Scottsdale Saguaro and Gilbert Highland. This is The Arizona Republic's Game of the Week.

1. An Open Division playoff spot on the line

Saguaro's schedule has been the most difficult in the state, so at 3-3, the Sabercats are on the edge of the Arizona Interscholastic Association's eight-team Open Division playoffs. A loss here might throw the Cats into the 6A playoffs, which the rest of the field won't be looking forward to.

2. Highland's defense will keep it in the game

Highland's offense appears one-dimensional with an emphasis on the run game, but the defense has been one of the best in the state, giving up a total of 47, including 10 in a two-point loss to 5-1 Chandler Hamilton. The front seven, led by Cooper Scott, will have to find a way to contain running QB Devon Dampier.

3. Saguaro's extra boost in the run game

Saguaro's offense should be much better now that running back Zaccheus Cooper is back from a knee injury that ended his season after playing just two series last season. Cooper had surgery on the knee and didn't play until three weeks ago in a 26-17 loss to Peoria Liberty. He had 10 carries in Saguaro's last game, two weeks ago, scoring two TDs in a win over Desert Edge. He should get more reps now.

4. Strong bloodlines at Highland

Highland's secondary would like to make a statement against a Saguaro team that is capable of putting up points in the air. To do that, it will need a strong effort from safety Joseph Allen and pressure up front from ends Scott (seven sacks) and Bertrand Berry (two sacks). Berry, a junior, is the son of former NFL defensive end by the same name, who helped the Cardinals reach the Super Bowl.

5. Keeping Saguaro's offense off the field

That will be key for Highland to pull the upset, to keep the dynamic Dampier and playmakers like wide receiver Deric English and tailback Jaedon Matthews off the field. The Hawks have a big, talented offensive line to do that and a back who is starting to emerge. Carson Mullenaux is coming off his best game, rushing for 208 yards and two TDs in a win over Desert Vista.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made

PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 construction workers injured after falling 60 feet at west Phoenix jobsite

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of a construction site accident in west Phoenix where two workers fell about 60 feet Tuesday morning. Just after 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a site on West Roosevelt Street, just southeast of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Fire officials say two men in their 20s fell from a tilt slab construction site. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unclear. No other information has been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy