Adults can enjoy Halloween, too. Here's a look at events from pub crawls to parties

It's 'Spooky Season,' and there are a number of different events in and around Sioux Falls with many adult activities such as pub crawls, concerts and parties.

Here's a list of events for adult fun in and around Sioux Falls this Halloween.

Halloween Bash ft CALBOY

Location: The District

Time: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show

Cost: $30 general admission, $250 meet and greet

Calboy, a Chicago-based rapper, will be on hand to perform at The District as part of the Halloween bash. Calboy came to prominence following a viral hit "Envy Me." It's an all-ages event. More information on the event can be found here.

Nightmare on Improv Street

Location: Icon Event Hall + Lounge

When: Oct. 21

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $15

Information for the event can be found here.

Coed 6v6 Volleyball Tournament

Location: Sanford Pentagon

When: Oct. 22

Time: 1 p.m.

Cost: $150 per team

It'll be a 6v6 co-ed adult volleyball tournament inside the Sanford Pentagon. Costumes are encouraged, and gift cards for best-dressed teams and individuals will be awarded to winners. More information can be found here.

The Premier Playhouse Presents: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Location: DaDa Gastropub

When: Oct. 22

Time: 8:30 p.m.

The Premier Playhouse is hosting a Rocky Horror Picture Show singalong, complete with drinks and a scary time. More information can be found here.

Zombie Crawl 2022

Location: Top Hat Bar

When: Oct. 22

Time: Check-in starts at 3 p.m., at Top Hat

Cost: $10

A scavenger hunt, raffle, prizes and more will be on the line during the second annual Zombie Crawl. More information here.

Dia de los Muertos Beer Dinner

Location: Severance Brewing

When: Oct. 24

Time: 6 p.m., to 9 p.m.

Cost: $75

In conjunction with Salas Salsas, Severance Brewing Co. is hosting a five-course dinner plus pre-appetizers. All dishes will be paired with Severance beer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a 4x6 image of a loved one in a frame as part of building the Dia de Los Muertos altar. More information can be found here.

North End Halloween Bash

Location: Ken's Korner, 918 W. 6th St.

When: Oct. 29

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ken's Korner will host a North End Halloween Bash, featuring a costume party for prizes, and live music. More information on the event can be found here.

All Hallows' Gala: Spooptacular Spooptacular!

Location: Club David

When: Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30

Time: Friday: Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., Saturday: 9 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m., doors, show at 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 on Friday, $35 on Sunday

It'll be a full weekend of events at Club David, which kicks off with a 21+ burlesque and drag show on Friday night. Tickets to the event are $10. On Saturday, the club will hold a 'Dance With the Dead' party at 9 p.m. The events will wrap up on Sunday with a matinee burlesque show starting at 1 p.m., with tickets costing $35. Those tickets are pre-sale only. More information on the event can be found here.

Halloween Rap Karaoke

Location: PAve

When: Oct. 28

Time: 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

PAve will host its 12th annual Rap Karaoke party on Friday, Oct. 28. If interested in performing a song, email rapkaraoke@gmail.com. More information on the event can be found here.

Great Shots Halloween Party

Location: Great Shots

When: Oct. 28

Time: 7 p.m., to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

There will be a DJ from 7 p.m., to 10:30 p.m., with a costume contest scheduled for 9:15 p.m. There will be a $500 prize for first place, a $300 gift card for second and a $200 gift card for third. More information on the event can be found here.

Halloween/Dia de Muertos

Location: T-Juanita Street Food and Cheladas

When: Oct. 28, 29

Time: 7 p.m., to midnight

T-Juanita is celebrating the Halloween weekend with two nights of fun which includes live music. There will be a costume contest with winners taking home $200 in cash and a $100 gift card. The event is free to attend. More information can be found here.

2022 Annual Halloween Bash

Location: El Riad Shrine

When: Oct. 29

Time: 7 p.m.

At the annual bash, doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. The opening act begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling 605-336-1117. More information can be found here.

605 Emo Night: Halloween Edition

Location: DaDa Gastropub

When: Oct. 29

Time: 9 p.m.

Cost: $10 advanced, $13 at doors

Emo hits will be spinning all night inside the Icon Event Hall, along with themed drinks and a costume contest – which will award $200 and prizes. The event is 18+. More information on the event can be found here.

Bar Crawl

Location: Rough Cut Social

When: Oct. 29

Time: 4 p.m., to midnight

Cost: Group tickets start at $15, while single tickets cost $10.

This year, more than 1,000 crawlers are expected. Participating locations include Rough Cut Social Axe Throwing, The Hello Hi, Tommyjacks, Top Har, Walters Hi Ho Tavern and Wiley's. There will also be an after-party from 10 p.m., to midnight at Wiley's. Tickets include a costume contest interest, two drinks, food specials and more. More information about the event can be found here.

Halloween Weekend - Three Nights of Frights

Location: Wiley's

When: Oct. 27-29

Wiley's will host a three-day Halloween weekend party, complete with costume contests, cash prizes, gift card giveaways and drinks. A full list of weekend events can be found here.

Halloween Party

Location: Chasers

When: Oct. 29

Time: 9 p.m.

Chasers is hosting a costume party on Oct. 29, which will start with karaoke. There will also be a costume contest at midnight, with the top three winning prizes. More information on the event can be found here.