Brookings, SD

Winner, Howard, Warner, Herreid/Selby Area lead 11B-9B polls ahead of playoffs

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
All No. 1's stayed the same this week as Winner, Howard, Warner and Herreid/Selby Area lead the 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B, respectively, headed into the first week of the playoffs for the smallest four classes in South Dakota high school football.

All four teams enter the playoffs with 8-0 records. Elsewhere in the state, the top teams in South Dakota's biggest three classes all remained unbeaten, holding onto their top spots. Aberdeen Central and Beresford both made one-spot jumps from No. 4 to No. 3 in 11AA and 11A, respectively.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (20) 8-0 100 1

2. Harrisburg 7-1 79 2

3. O’Gorman 6-2 61 3

4. Lincoln 5-3 40 4

5. Brandon Valley 3-5 20 5

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 8-0 100 1

2. Tea Area 7-1 80 2

3. Aberdeen Central 5-3 60 4

4. Yankton 4-4 39 3

5. Brookings 4-4 20 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (20) 8-0 100 1

2. West Central 7-1 79 2

3. Beresford 6-2 61 4

4. Dakota Valley 6-2 32 3

5. Sioux Falls Christian 5-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Canton 4.

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 8-0 100 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson 8-0 79 2

3. Aberdeen Roncalli 8-0 53 4

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-1 44 3

5. McCook Central/Montrose 7-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 2, Bridgwater-Emery/Ethan 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (17) 8-0 96 1

2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2

3. Hanson 7-1 49 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 8-0 35 5

5. Hamlin 7-1 26 4

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

1. Warner (19) 8-0 99 1

2. Gregory (1) 7-1 80 2

3. Lyman 7-1 52 4

4. Castlewood 6-2 36 3

5. Alcester-Hudson 7-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Canistota 6,Harding County/Bison 5, Philip 3.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 8-0 99 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 8-0 81 2

3. Sully Buttes 6-2 58 4

4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 32 3

5. De Smet 5-3 21 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 9.

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

Comments / 0

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

