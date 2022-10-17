Miller's jump into Class A top-5 only change in South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll

Miller's jump into the Class A top-5 is the only change in the South Dakota volleyball media poll. The Rustlers went 5-0 last week, taking down then-No. 5 Platte-Geddes.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Oct. 17, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (13) 20-3 65 1

2. S.F. Washington 20-3 52 2

3. Harrisburg 14-3 39 3

4. S.F. Jefferson 18-5 24 4

5. S.F. Lincoln 17-8 13 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (12-4) 2

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (13) 27-4 65 1

2. Dakota Valley 21-7 52 2

3. Wagner 23-2 35 3

4. Canton 20-5 19 4

5. Miller 26-2 13 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (24-3) 5; Platte-Geddes (18-5) 3; R.C. Christian (26-6) 3

CLASS B

1. Warner (13) 28-2 65 1

2. Chester Area 21-5 47 2

3. Burke 22-3 40 3

4. Northwestern 22-8 27 4

5. Wolsey-Wessington 22-3 14 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Jones County (27-1) 2

