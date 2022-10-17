WinterFest: What you need to know about El Paso's holiday kickoff

WinterFest is the tradition that kicks off the holiday season for El Pasoans, and city officials promise it will be bigger and better this year.

This year, the iconic event will begin Nov. 19 and will run for six weeks through Jan. 1, with lights and plenty of festivities.

Here is what to know:

Kick-off details: The celebration will start at 2 p.m. with the WinterFest Art and Farmers Market, followed by the ceremonial lighting of San Jacinto Plaza at 4:30 p.m.

About San Jacinto Plaza Lights: The plaza will be covered with more than 400,000 minilights, oversized decorations and a 55-foot holiday tree. There also will be a new dreidel display.

The El Paso International Airport and the El Paso Zoo also will join the festivities with holiday lights and activities.

About the parade: The Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. The city's only light parade is celebrating 27 years. It features floats and vehicles decked out in colorful lights, marching groups, twinkling walkers and animals. The parade stretches about 1 mile with more than 50 entries and led by Santa Claus.

Apply to join the fun: The application period for parade participants, food truck and artisan vendors for the parade and the season remain open through Oct. 24 and can be found online under the WinterFest section atelpasotexas.gov.

Ice skating rink: This year, WinterFest will feature a real outdoor ice-skating rink that that will be located in the convention center plaza. The rink will feature family-friendly programming, themed ice-events and liveentertainment.

Tentative schedule: Tickets will begin selling Nov. 14. Skating sessions will be 50 minutes long.

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Last session starts at 8 p.m.; 2 p.m. to midnight Saturdays, and 2 to 9 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: General admission is $10 for ages 6 and older, $5 for kids five and younger, and $7 for military with ID every Monday.

Holiday movies: There also will be free holiday movies at the Plaza presented by El Paso Live and the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival.

For more information, including the parade route and a parking map, go to EPWinterFest.com.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok.