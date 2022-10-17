ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

K-Town BBQ & Tofu serves Korean cuisine in Gretna

David Park challenges curious eaters to try his home-style Korean food. “I don’t think too many people here know Korean food,” says the owner of K-Town BBQ & Tofu, which sits next to Hong Kong Food Market in Gretna. “Vietnamese, Chinese, sushi, yes, but even my staff wasn’t familiar with our cuisine.”
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 21-23

It's a weekend of festive fun, frights and frivolity as the October calendar speeds toward All Hallows Eve. Get your "boo" on Saturday with the KREWE OF BOO parade rolling through the French Quarter and CBD starting at 6:30 p.m. The Carnival-style procession, with restauranteur Dickie Brennan as the king and rapper Kr3wcial as the grand marshal, starts on Elysian Fields Avenue, heads down Decatur Street, loops onto Canal Street and ends at the MONSTER MASH at Generations Hall. Along the route, several spots hold viewing parties. Get in on the frightful fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
SLIDELL, LA
whereyat.com

Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview

When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thrillist

ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon

ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two dead in separate Pontchartrain Expressway crashes in New Orleans

Two motorists were killed in traffic wrecks early Saturday on the upriver-bound Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The first crash occurred just after midnight near the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said they found a taxicab hit the guardrail on the left side of the road. Emergency Medical Services decleared the driver, 44, dead there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sole Collector

Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1

Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot, badly wounded, in Harvey early Saturday

A man was shot and badly wounded in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish 911 center said Saturday. The agency reported the shooting at 3:01 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard and Gretna Boulevard, and said the victim's injuries were life-threatening. It did not immediately release more details.
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
