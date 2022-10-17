Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Krewe of Boo rolls tonight in New Orleans; here's where and when
The fun and frights of the Krewe of Boo hit a fevered pitch Saturday night when the Carnival-style parade that celebrates the Halloween season rolls in a big way. Where's the best place to spot the parade? Is there more happening? Do I need a costume? (Yes!) Here are the...
NOLA.com
K-Town BBQ & Tofu serves Korean cuisine in Gretna
David Park challenges curious eaters to try his home-style Korean food. “I don’t think too many people here know Korean food,” says the owner of K-Town BBQ & Tofu, which sits next to Hong Kong Food Market in Gretna. “Vietnamese, Chinese, sushi, yes, but even my staff wasn’t familiar with our cuisine.”
WDSU
'Ghosts in the Oaks' returns to City Park, offering spooky family fun
NEW ORLEANS — "Ghosts in the Oaks" returns to City Park after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky, family-friendly event is happening Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. for early admission guests and 6 to 9 p.m. for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the...
NOLA.com
Pretty and poignant, New Orleans’ Day of the Dead Parade has a new route in 2022
As anyone who’s ever attended the annual Mexican Day of the Dead cemetery procession in the St. Roch neighborhood can tell you, it’s one of the most beautiful, magical parades in a town known for beautiful, magical parades. The Día de Muertos is an opportunity to celebrate the...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 21-23
It's a weekend of festive fun, frights and frivolity as the October calendar speeds toward All Hallows Eve. Get your "boo" on Saturday with the KREWE OF BOO parade rolling through the French Quarter and CBD starting at 6:30 p.m. The Carnival-style procession, with restauranteur Dickie Brennan as the king and rapper Kr3wcial as the grand marshal, starts on Elysian Fields Avenue, heads down Decatur Street, loops onto Canal Street and ends at the MONSTER MASH at Generations Hall. Along the route, several spots hold viewing parties. Get in on the frightful fun here.
Slidell woods fire along I-12 West
SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
whereyat.com
Vampires in New Orleans | Sink Your Teeth Into This Interview
When you think of New Orleans and vampires, what comes to mind? For most, it's the iconic film Interview with the Vampire with Hollywood star boys Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or the or new AMC+ TV series, both based on the novel by Anne Rice. Or maybe the gruesome figures attributed to the Crescent City's historical vampiric legacy, such as the Carter Brothers, Jacques St. Germaine, or maybe the Ursuline convent's own Casket Girls. There are definitely vampires in New Orleans, and we found a real Nola vampire to give us the scoop.
NOLA.com
'Thriller' flash mob will take over Jackson Square on Halloween: Here's how to get involved
What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
Thrillist
ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon
ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
Man arrives to hospital by car after Little Woods shooting Friday
The victims condition has not been released and no further details are available at this time.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
NOLA.com
Two dead in separate Pontchartrain Expressway crashes in New Orleans
Two motorists were killed in traffic wrecks early Saturday on the upriver-bound Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The first crash occurred just after midnight near the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said they found a taxicab hit the guardrail on the left side of the road. Emergency Medical Services decleared the driver, 44, dead there.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
Sole Collector
Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1
Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
Two dead in New Orleans interstate, expressway crashes early Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in separate fatal crashes on I-10 and U.S. 90 West in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the NOPD. The first crash occurred when a taxicab was found crashed into the left guard rail on U.S. 90B West at the Claiborne Avenue exit shortly after midnight.
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
NOPD officers “walk a mile in her shoes” for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Officers with the NOPD gathered Friday (Oct. 21) morning to raise awareness for domestic violence.
St. Roch shooting leaves 1 dead, three wounded
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating the homicide just after 10:00 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street.
NOLA.com
Man shot, badly wounded, in Harvey early Saturday
A man was shot and badly wounded in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish 911 center said Saturday. The agency reported the shooting at 3:01 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard and Gretna Boulevard, and said the victim's injuries were life-threatening. It did not immediately release more details.
WDSU
Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 2