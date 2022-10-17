Read full article on original website
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane’s Cause Of Death Confirmed After His Passing At Age 72
Robbie Coltrane died from multiple organ failure, as was confirmed by Scottish outlet Daily Record. The actor, most well-known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away at age 72 on Friday, October 14 in a hospital in Labert, Scotland. Prior to his death, the actor also suffered from sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection, heart block, obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. It was reported that the beloved actor also had mobility issues in recent years, and would use a wheelchair.
Amanda Seales wasn’t feeling standup comedy anymore. Then she found her spark
Amanda Seales did not play when it came to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress and comedian told CNN she was serious about quarantining and didn’t even consider touring with her standup show to protect herself and her audiences. During that time, she said, she just wasn’t...
‘Ticket to Paradise’ gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing
Think of “Ticket to Paradise” like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you’ll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won’t help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the “com” part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that’s significantly better when it’s sweet than salty.
Gwyneth Paltrow says her husband is totally cool with her Brad Pitt friendship
There is no battle of the Brads in Gwyneth Paltrow’s life. The actress talked about how her husband of four years, Brad Falchuk feels about her friendship with her ex-fiancé, Brad Pitt during a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”. “My husband is probably like the least judgmental,...
Henry Thomas reminisces about ‘E.T.’ as the movie turns 40
As “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” celebrates its 40th anniversary, Henry Thomas, who starred as Elliott in the film, is reflecting on the movie and the fame that came with it. Thomas spoke to CNN this week as an updated 4K Ultra HD version of the movie was released. It...
‘The Watcher’: Residents near the real home are over it
Netflix’s limited series “The Watcher” has people flocking to the neighborhood to see the real home and some residents are not happy about it. According to NJ.com, visitors are coming from far and wide to check out the house that inspired the series in Westfield, New Jersey.
Dame Judi Dench wants ‘cruelly unjust’ Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ to come with a disclaimer
Dame Judi Dench has played a British queen before and now she is sounding off about Netflix’s popular dramatization of the royal family. In a letter to The Times, the revered actress shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of “The Crown,” writing that “the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”
‘The Peripheral’ travels into two different futures and still isn’t worth your time
In terms of Nolan brothers productions, “The Peripheral” appears to have been made for people who think “Tenet” and the fourth season of “Westworld” weren’t complicated enough. Adapting William Gibson’s sci-fi novel, this Amazon series again deals with themes of virtual reality and sort-of time travel, but in a grinding fashion that should push it to the periphery of one’s “watch” list, if not off it entirely.
Joni Mitchell to return to the stage in 2023 with Brandi Carlile
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone?. That helps explain why many were so excited when Joni Mitchell gave a surprising performance in July at the Newport Folk Festival. Now, according to fellow singer Brandi Carlile, the legendary artist will once again take to the stage.
