Chris got to see her Savior face-to-face Aug. 19, 2022 as her earthly body succumbed to the sometimes cruel reality of this fallen world. The last year has been a slow goodbye for her family as her mind held her captive, sometimes allowing her to escape long enough to tell others exactly what they needed to hear from her. We hoped for a miracle this side of Heaven, but a miracle did indeed happen as she took her last breath with her beloved husband by her side.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO