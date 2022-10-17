Read full article on original website
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
2 men arrested suspected of thefts from Bakersfield businesses: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said two men were arrested on suspicion of theft from local businesses. Officials said detectives arrested Johnathan A. Perkins, 51, and Marcus A. Gonzales, 29, during a retail theft operation on Oct. 19. According to police, Perkins was booked into the Kern County Jail on theft-related charges. […]
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Edison Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on Edison Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash on Edison Highway, west of State Route 184 just after 11 p.m. Thursday. During their investigation, officers said they […]
Nine exotic birds stolen from pet shop in Oildale
The owner of "For the Birds and More" in Oildale says she has surveillance video of the thieves shoving the birds, some of them still needing to be hand-fed, into backpacks and pillowcases.
Driver ejected from burning Tesla that lost control
A Tesla crashed outside an outlet mall in Bakersfield, California, ejecting the driver and resulting in a fire Wednesday.
Bakersfield Now
3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
Fatal hit-and-run on Edison Hwy
A fatal hit-and-run occurred on Edison Highway near State Route 184 shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th.
KGET 17
1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon
Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2021 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man, according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways were affected as...
KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces temporary road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to impact local motorists starting Sunday. Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. These closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
Customers allegedly set fire at Party City in Rosedale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire was set inside the Party City in the shopping promenade on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night in Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The fire was reported at 7:30 p.m., employees told police that the fire was started by customers in an aisle prompting employees and customers to […]
Coroner identifies man killed in vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Sunday in southwest Bakersfield. Officials identified Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo, 24, of Bakersfield, as the operator of the vehicle that collided with another car at the intersection of White Lane and Stine Road early Sunday morning. Officers […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Pet of the Week: Flash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Flash! Flash is a terrier mix and he is about 3 years old, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He is named Flash because he likes playing with tennis balls and he is a “flash.” For more information about pets looking for […]
Tehechapi News
Rebecca Chris McCormick, 1949-2022
Chris got to see her Savior face-to-face Aug. 19, 2022 as her earthly body succumbed to the sometimes cruel reality of this fallen world. The last year has been a slow goodbye for her family as her mind held her captive, sometimes allowing her to escape long enough to tell others exactly what they needed to hear from her. We hoped for a miracle this side of Heaven, but a miracle did indeed happen as she took her last breath with her beloved husband by her side.
Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on manslaughter charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found Wendy Howard not guilty of murder in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend who molested her teenage daughter, but did not reach an agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The jury on Friday initially said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter […]
legalexaminer.com
Two Victims Killed And Three Injured In Head-On Collision In Kern County CA
Two men lost their lives in an early morning head-on collision in northwest Kern County on Monday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene just east of Lost Hills and Freeway 5 at around 6:45 a.m. KBAK-TV reported the accident occurred along Corcoran Road north of McCombs Road on...
