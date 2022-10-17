Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Three Rutherford County students charged with threatening school safety
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Rutherford County middle school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety, a school resource officer confirmed. The Rutherford County Sherriff's Office (RCSO) said the threats were made through social media posts. A 13-year-old girl who is a student...
fox17.com
20-year-old arrested after shootout in parking lot of midstate McDonald's leaves one dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has arrested a 20-year-old in connection to the murder of a man outside a McDonald's last month. MPD reports Cameron Jordan was arrested at his workplace in La Vergne on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Kevin Washington. It is believed by investigators Washington and Jordan had an altercation outside of the restaurant on September 29 which led to the two men exchanging gunfire.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee man facing murder charge in toddler's death
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old Trousdale County man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the February death of his ex-girlfriend's child. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) say James Yates called 911 back in February to report his girlfriend's two-year-old son...
fox17.com
Commissioners debate noise complaints about Middle Tennessee church
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--Lawmakers in Wilson County are trying to figure out how to handle noise complaints from a local church. Some residents living near the church say they can hear the church events going on from miles away. During a meeting by the Wilson County Commission, Wilson County Deputy Chief Mike Owen stated of 41 noise complaints for the month of September, 22 have been about the church.
fox17.com
Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
