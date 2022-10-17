ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Central Ohio sees uptick in RSV cases in children

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Across Central Ohio the cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are up. “There have been more cases lately,” Dr. Shane Jeffers said. “This has mostly been reported over at Children’s [Nationwide Hospital].”. Dr. Jeffers is a general primary care doctor with Mount...
COLUMBUS, OH
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Columbus man brings 'Hamilton' to Ohio stage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For most of the month of October, the touring production of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" has been one of the hottest tickets in town. Fans have flocked from all over the state to the Ohio Theatre for their shot at seeing one of the most beloved plays in recent memory. But, for one of the production’s crew, Columbus isn’t just another stop on the tour; it’s home.
COLUMBUS, OH
Man indicted for shooting death of 2 in King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man, who was released from jail three days before reportedly fatally shooting two men, was indicted Thursday. Omarion King, 19, was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability, according to court records. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for winter weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to snowfall in central Ohio, there's no such thing as preparing too early. The Columbus Snow Warriors checked their equipment, loaded up, and moved out on the road Wednesday. After frustration in previous snow seasons, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Marathon draws more than 11,000 participants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 42nd annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon brought more than 11,000 runners to downtown Columbus Sunday. Over $1 million was raised during this year's race for the children's hospital. The race began at 7:30 a.m. and welcomed more than 100,000 spectators. Since partnering with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
