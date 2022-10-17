COLUMBUS, Ohio — For most of the month of October, the touring production of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" has been one of the hottest tickets in town. Fans have flocked from all over the state to the Ohio Theatre for their shot at seeing one of the most beloved plays in recent memory. But, for one of the production’s crew, Columbus isn’t just another stop on the tour; it’s home.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO