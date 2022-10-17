Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Ginther pushes for approval of bond package ahead of November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined community leaders Thursday to speak about a bond package, Issues 14-18, in the November ballot that would allocate millions in funds for parks, playgrounds and facilities. Ginther outlined the city's proposed $1.5 billion bond package that will be on the ballot...
Young women inspired to 'ignite their political power' at Columbus Girls Summit
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This year marks the 10th anniversary of International Day of the Girl (IDG), a day to raise awareness about the importance and potential girls hold for the future. The Women's Caucus of the Columbus City Council spent Saturday connecting with young girls at Columbus City Hall....
Program gifts free Columbus State tuition to hundreds of CCS students
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A promise is the declaration or assurance that a particular thing will happen. “What a promise means to me is to stay true with your word,” Owen Mensah said. “And, don’t go back on it.”. For Mensah, 19, staying true to the word...
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
Trunk or Treat event in Linden helps keep youth away from violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keeping young members of the community away from gun violence is a goal for many in Columbus. On Saturday, youth who are part of the organization We Are Linden, helped host the third annual Trunk or Treat event at Maloney Park. The event is partially run...
5 Reynoldsburg schools issued remote learning days due to staffing shortages
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — No buses pulled up outside French Run Elementary on Thursday. No students walked the halls. No classroom chairs were sat in. Books on the shelves lie still; their pages unturned. All because it was the school’s turn to deal with short staffing. “This is our...
Columbus attorney calls for more security measures at Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is calling for increased security measures at a Hilltop apartment complex where two children and a woman have been shot in the past week. Sinzae Reed, a 13-year-old boy, died after being shot in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive last week....
Central Ohio sees uptick in RSV cases in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Across Central Ohio the cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are up. “There have been more cases lately,” Dr. Shane Jeffers said. “This has mostly been reported over at Children’s [Nationwide Hospital].”. Dr. Jeffers is a general primary care doctor with Mount...
First class of lateral transfers graduate from Columbus Police Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten officers from departments across the state graduated a shortened Columbus Police Academy, the first time the division has allowed lateral transfers. The Columbus Division of Police is still more than 100 officers short of what is budgeted. “We're excited because we think it's going to...
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
Columbus man brings 'Hamilton' to Ohio stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For most of the month of October, the touring production of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" has been one of the hottest tickets in town. Fans have flocked from all over the state to the Ohio Theatre for their shot at seeing one of the most beloved plays in recent memory. But, for one of the production’s crew, Columbus isn’t just another stop on the tour; it’s home.
Supporters of Donovan Lewis gather in downtown Columbus to seek justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family and friends of Donovan Lewis gathered in downtown Columbus Saturday to fight for justice in his name. Lewis, 20, was killed by Columbus Police officer Ricky Anderson in August after officers were serving an arrest warrant for him. On Saturday, almost two months after...
Neighbors meet to discuss teens stealing Kias, Hyundais in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups of kids and teens have been stealing KIAs and Hyundais for months and nothing seems to be working to stop it. A meeting was held Thursday to start a discussion about a solution. Toni Mezacapa is just one of the victims who said she's frustrated.
Ohio State Highway Patrol amends tattoo policy for future, current employees
OHIO, USA — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are now allowed to wear long-sleeved uniforms to cover their tattoos all year round. OSHP announced the change to its uniform policy on Friday. The amended rule aims to expand tattoo acceptance for current and future troopers. Future employees...
What's being done to help youth amid violence in Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been 10 children who are victims of homicide in Columbus in 2022. While that total is down compared to this time last year, community organizers are working to be a part of the solution. “They need positive role models. Our kids need to be...
Man indicted for shooting death of 2 in King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man, who was released from jail three days before reportedly fatally shooting two men, was indicted Thursday. Omarion King, 19, was indicted in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability, according to court records. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for winter weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to snowfall in central Ohio, there's no such thing as preparing too early. The Columbus Snow Warriors checked their equipment, loaded up, and moved out on the road Wednesday. After frustration in previous snow seasons, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city is...
Columbus Marathon draws more than 11,000 participants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 42nd annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon brought more than 11,000 runners to downtown Columbus Sunday. Over $1 million was raised during this year's race for the children's hospital. The race began at 7:30 a.m. and welcomed more than 100,000 spectators. Since partnering with...
Circleville police prepare for hundreds of thousands of spectators for Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — As vendors prepare for this year’s Pumpkin Show, a silent anticipation fills Circleville’s Mainstreet. The rides. The pumpkins. The food. On Franklin Street, prime real estate is already being claimed by way of folding chairs for the festival’s seven parades. That’s where we...
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show giant pumpkin winner weighs in at 1,837 pounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's a new pumpkin champion in Circleville. Bob and Jo Liggett are the winners of this year's largest pumpkin at the 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show, weighing in at 1,837.5 pounds. That's 13 pounds less than the 2021 champion, but still quite heavier than the 1,755 pound...
