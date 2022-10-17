ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. The first incident involving a 17-year-old female occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN

