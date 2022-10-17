ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Boone: Yankees treat all playoff games as a must-win

By Perry Sook
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vd1nd_0iciz3KK00

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Yankees have their backs against the wall again Monday night. But this time, so do the Cleveland Guardians, as the teams face off in Game 5 in the ALDS.

While Aaron Boone admits the stakes are higher, the Yankees manager said the team treats all postseason games as a must-win.

PIX11 sports reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead. Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in […]
HOUSTON, TX
PIX11

Astros beat Yankees 3-2 to take 2-0 lead in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught […]
HOUSTON, TX
PIX11

Missing Princeton University student found dead: officials

PRINCETON, N.J. (PIX11) – Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who disappeared last week, was found dead on campus Thursday, authorities said. Ewunetie’s body was discovered by a Princeton Department of Facilities employee behind the tennis courts on university property around 1 p.m., according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. There were no obvious […]
PRINCETON, NJ
NESN

Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
PIX11

Queens family distraught after husband, father of 3 killed by subway train

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – A distraught Hilda Rojas described her husband as a good man and a good father when she spoke to PIX11 News through an interpreter Tuesday evening inside the family’s home in Jamaica, Queens. An oncoming F train struck and killed 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana Monday evening inside the Roosevelt Avenue station in […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot multiple times inside off-duty school bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot multiple times inside an off-duty school bus in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. Detectives said the 30-year-old victim was sitting alone inside a school bus parked near McDonald Avenue and Cortelyou Road around 11 a.m. when two men went inside and shot him multiple times. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed outside Brooklyn deli: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was fatally shot outside a deli in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, police said. The 31-year-old victim was shot in the chest at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street in Brownsville around 1:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.  “I was inside the store. I was busy from my delivery and I just […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens mother calls for justice in teen daughter’s death

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens mother is trying to navigate the justice system after the shooting death of her 17-year-old daughter Shantasia O’Brian. The teen’s mother, Karen O’Brian, has been going to family court where a 15-year-old is facing charges in the case. “Where is the justice for Shani?” O’Brian said. Shantasia was home […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD releases image of man sought in Manhattan subway slashing

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Friday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a man’s slashing aboard an Upper West Side subway train. The victim, 26, and his girlfriend, 34, were aboard a northbound No. 2 train around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant tried to sit on the woman, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Bronx high school, police say

BRONX, N.Y. — A teen was caught with a loaded gun at a Bronx high school Wednesday morning, police said. The 16-year-old boy was passing through the scanners at John F. Kennedy High School at around 9 a.m. when the firearm was found in his backpack, according to the NYPD. The charges against the teen […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slashed while trying to break up fight on Long Island: police

INWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was injured while he attempted to break up a fight on Long Island on Friday, police said. Two men were fighting near Clinton and Wanser avenues at around 11:30 p.m. when the 20-year-old victim tried to intervene, detectives said. The victim was slashed and sustained lacerations to his stomach […]
PIX11

$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Brooklyn deli

MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A $1 million-winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn, according to state lottery officials. The lucky ticket, good for the seven-figure second-prize sum, was sold at 3 Bros Deli & Grocery NY Corp. on Bay Parkway near 64th Street in Mapleton. The ticket matched all five […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy