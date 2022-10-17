Read full article on original website
New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
School active shooter threats deemed false; 9 reports in SE Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. - Nine schools or school districts across southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Thursday, Oct. 20 – but each was a hoax. One student in Pleasant Prairie and another at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee told FOX6 News it was a day of panic.
Warmer temps this weekend; highs near 70 degrees
MILWAUKEE - The last time we had 70s was on Oct. 11 but plenty more are in the forecast just in time for the weekend. Between Friday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Oct. 24 most of southeast Wisconsin will have a shot at hitting the 70-degree mark. It won't just be...
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week
OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
