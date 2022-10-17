Read full article on original website
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Child Endangerment Charge
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by law enforcement and human service agencies. The arrest originates from the Storm Lake Police Department responding to a call to the middle school on a report of suspected physical abuse to a child outside of school on September 19. Police then worked with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center to launch an investigation into the report.
Alta Woman Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Stealing Lottery Tickets
An Alta woman who was charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets received a suspended prison sentence this week in Buena Vista County District Court. 47-year-old Diana Stough previously pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Fraudulent Practice, a class C felony. The Defense counsel argued for a deferred judgment, but she was convicted by the court. Stough was given a suspended ten year prison sentence, and will be placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for the next three years.
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident
A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
Cory Schuknecht, 42, of Sioux Rapids
Services for 42-year-old Cory Schuknecht of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, October 24th at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Sunday, October 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Patty Shirk, 67, of Emmetsburg
Services for 67-year-old Patty Shirk of Emmetsburg will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the fuenral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Spencer Jaycees Haunted House Returning To Clay County Fairgrounds
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local Halloween favorite is returning to the Clay County Fairgrounds for the next two weekends to help out a local non-profit group. The Spencer Jaycees will once again have their haunted house in the Tower Gate Pavilion starting Friday night with Craig Neiderheiser saying all funds raised go to help the Tree of Joy.
Ruth Miller, 92, of Ruthven
Services for 92-year-old Ruth Miller of Ruthven will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
Delmar Phillips, 82, Spirit Lake
There will be no services held at this time for 82 year old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake in charge of arrangments.
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development CEO Gives Update
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation is continuing to push growth through its four county coverage area with a recent emphasis on manufacturing. Corridor CEO Shannon Landauer talked with the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors earlier this week noting the impact the manufacturing industry has...
Regional Volleyball Scores: 10/20/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the regional volleyball scores from last night. In Class 1A Region 3 West Bend-Mallard falls on the road to Glidden-Ralston 3-0. Glidden-Ralston will play AGWSR for the Regional Semi-Finals. Class 2A Region 1 had Emmetsburg falling to North Union in Armstrong 3-1. North...
Class 1A and 2A Regional Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Preview
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Class 1A and 2A Cross Country State Qualifying meets run this afternoon, here’s what to watch for with our regional teams. The first site we take a look at is Central Springs where regional schools GTRA and West Bend-Mallard will be at. The Girls race features two ranked teams in #9 Fort Dodge St. Edmond and #16 North Iowa. Ranked Individuals at this meet include #9 Alyssa Richman of Manson-Northwest Webster, #17 Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield, #18 Lauren Hillesland of North Iowa, #25 Jacie Welbig of North Union, and #26 Tyra Schupbach of West Bend-Mallard. The only ranked boys team at this site is #15 Lake Mills. Ranked Boys Individuals include #9 Aaron Lursen from St. Edmond, #14 Justin Rygh of Lake Mills, and #26 Gavin Gruhovd of North Iowa.
Coaches Preview: Spencer Tigers @ Storm Lake Football
Storm Lake, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers take on the Storm Lake Tornadoes Friday night on the road. Spencer is coming off of a loss to LeMars that snapped a 6 game winning streak, and delayed the Tigers sealing up the District Championship for another week. Spencer got beat up with some injuries a week ago, but Coach Jim Tighe is confident in the players that will be filling in this week.
