Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie Star
If you are an SC native and want the opportunity to be filmed in a movie with this movie star, here is your chance!Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images. If you have ever dreamed of being on the big screen with a movie star, this may be the perfect opportunity. A film is currently being shot in Charleston, SC and they are actively looking for individuals that are interested in being filmed as "Extras" in a movie called "Suncoast". For those that are looking to get that big break in Hollywood, who knows, this just may be your big shot!
holycitysinner.com
Local Bartenders Compete in 1st Ever Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest Finals on October 24th
The finalists include: Ed Motley of TopGolf, Jess Majewski of Ireland’s Own, Chrissy Iglesias of Locals, Ryan Sellers of Southside 17, Kevin Jones of Charleston Sports Pub, Rhino of The Washout, Jeff Chaffin of The Windjammer, Patrick Cunningham of The Pub on 61, Josh Hammerck of Krazy Owls, James Kluesemur of Stone’s Throw Tavern, Lyndsey White of Swig & Swine, and Carrie Dewitt of Stone’s Throw Tavern. They will all compete head-to-head this Monday, October 24th.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Mills House Hotel in Charleston, SC Opens As Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton
The iconic 218-room Mills House, located in the heart of downtown Charleston’s historic French Quarter neighborhood, officially relaunches following a complete renovation and conversion to a lifestyle hotel under the ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust. With the relaunch, Mills House transitions to Mills House Charleston, Curio Collection by Hilton as the portfolio’s first property in South Carolina.
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Moves' 6th annual Pedal & Panache coming in November
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Move's sixth annual Pedal & Panache is just two weeks away!. The event will be hosted at The Bower at Edmund's Oast Thursday, November 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pedal & Panache will have live music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman
Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
Today Show’s Al Roker spotted at family wedding in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It was a celebratory occasion for Today Show co-host Al Roker who attended a family wedding in Charleston over the weekend. Roker and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, attended their niece’s wedding ceremony at the Lake House at Bulow on Johns Island. After the...
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
nationalfisherman.com
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
abcnews4.com
Spoleto Festival announces death of Director of Chamber Music after cancer battle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Spoleto Festival USA leaders say Director of Chamber Music Geoff Nuttall died Wednesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Nuttall, 56, died at home in California. He had hosted the festival's chamber music concerts at Dock Street Theatre since 2010. Spoleto Festival USA General Director...
abcnews4.com
Fort Dorchester 51, West Ashley 7 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After a delayed start, Fort Dorchester struck first on a 17-yard TD run by Zion Reynolds. West Ashley answered quickly as their first drive ended with a QB sneak to make it a 7-6 game. As the Patriot defense started to settle in the offense...
live5news.com
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
live5news.com
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died late Thursday night in a shooting. Solomon Walker, 60, died at the scene of the shooting and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:29 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. North...
The Island Connection
Ring In Fall At The Harvest Festival On Johns Island
• 1 p.m. – Gravel Road. And of course, no Harvest Festival would be complete without a feast!. Plenty of food will be available for purchase, including barbecue, kettle korn, and traditional favorite festival fare, plus cold beverages. Festival-goers are also encouraged to stop by the crafters’ market, which features a variety of hand-made items from local craft and merchandise vendors that make perfect holiday gifts. Families will find activities to keep the kids occupied including hayrides, pumpkin decorating, horse jumps, kids’ fall crafts, and games and books from the Charleston County Public Library.This year’s Harvest Festival will also feature a youth Archery Turkey Day Shoot for ages 8-17! Turkeys will not be harmed in this competition, and the winning archer will take home a frozen turkey. Turkeys are awarded to the male and female competitor with the highest scores. Interested youth competitors can sign up at the event, or just try out the sport for fun from 1-5 p.m. Activities are free with the festival admission fee. Charleston County Parks has also partnered with Kulture City to offer sensory inclusive accommodations at the event, to help any guest with sensory needs.
myrtlebeachsc.com
What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?
South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
