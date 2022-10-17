Some smart locks replace your current assembly entirely, but the SwitchBot Lock ($99.99) is much less intrusive, making it a good fit for rentals and other homes where you can't switch out the existing hardware. This unique, battery-powered lock installs over your interior thumb-turn knob and contains a Bluetooth radio that enables a connection to your phone. It's simple to install and offers broad compatibility, though we don't like that you have to pay extra for a hub ($39) to receive notifications, enable third-party integrations, and use voice commands. We also found that its adhesive can potentially damage paint finishes on doors. Our Editors’ Choice winner, the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249), is a lot more expensive, but it's a complete solution with more unlock options (such as an embedded fingerprint scanner), built-in Wi-Fi, and guest access scheduling. But if you can't (or simply don't want to) replace your existing lock, the SwitchBot is a useful alternative.

14 HOURS AGO