Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Coway Airmega IconS Review
Everyone should want to breathe clean air no matter how small or large of a space they have. The attractive Coway Airmega IconS smart purifier splits the difference and can scrub the air in medium-sized rooms of up to 649 square feet. With a combination of a pre-filter and Coway’s Max 2 True HEPA and activated carbon filter, the appliance removes dust mites, pollen, bacteria, and other contaminants as well as odors. In addition, it pairs with a useful companion app via Wi-Fi and responds to voice commands. It's rather pricey at $699, however, especially when you consider it only offers PM2.5 air quality measurements and can get loud at its maximum fan speed setting. The Aura Air ($499) also gets a bit noisy, but it costs less, reports numerous air quality measurements, and covers rooms of roughly the same size.
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Walmart doubles down on Africa despite a decade of frustration
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - In 2011, U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) made a bet on Africa, buying a majority stake in South African retailer Massmart (MSMJ.J) in what many investors saw as a step toward dominating the continent's vast untapped market.
People reveal why they stopped using Airbnb as hosts complain bookings are down
Airbnb has dominated the vacation rental industry for more than a decade. But in a Facebook group dedicated to Airbnb hosts, some people have claimed to recently see decline in bookings.Now, a screenshot from the Facebook group has gone viral, as former Airbnb users reveal why they stopped using the homeshare platform, dubbing the exodus as the “Airbnbust”.“What’s going on? No bookings at all,” read one post from the Airbnb Superhosts Facebook group, which has nearly 200,000 members. Another host asked a similar question: “Has anyone seen a huge decrease in bookings over the last 3 to 4 months?...
PC Magazine
Google Overhauls Family Link App, Adds Location Tracking
Google has redesigned its Family Link parental control platform with a simpler interface that sorts everything into three main tabs—Highlights, Controls, Location. And keep an eye on the notifications bell at the top, where you can track children's requests for app downloads, purchases, and access to blocked websites. Highlights.
PC Magazine
Save 91% on Thousands of Royalty-Free Digital Media Assets
If your business is trying to market a product or service to its audience, it needs to communicate its value in an eye-catching way. A picture is worth a thousand words, but before you create a budget for a graphic designer, consider creating your assets in-house with PoweredTemplate. This royalty-free...
PC Magazine
Microsoft Plans an Xbox Mobile Game Store to Compete Against Google, Apple
Microsoft has revealed it’s working on a mobile gaming app store to compete against Google Play and the Apple App Store. The company disclosed the plan in a filing to UK regulators, which was noticed by The Verge. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is conducting an investigation into whether Microsoft should be permitted to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion.
PC Magazine
How to Easily Estimate Charging Costs for an Electric Vehicle
While gas prices are displayed on the same large, easy-to-read signs in every state and at every station, costs to charge an EV are not as obvious. Plus, unlike gas vehicles, you can “refuel” your EV at home, where electricity prices will be slightly different than at public chargers.
PC Magazine
Adobe Unveils Substance 3D Modeler at Max 2022 Conference
The annual Adobe Max conference, which is taking place both in-person in Los Angeles and online from Oct. 18-20, includes news about significant updates to nearly all the applications in its Creative Cloud suite, as well as the launch of a new application, Substance 3D Modeler. Expect a slew of...
Weather tracker: Nigeria flooding and US blows hot and cold
Nigeria has found itself at the centre of devastating floods over the past week, with poor preparation from authorities partly blamed for the damage caused. At least 600 people have died across the west African nation, with two-thirds of states affected by the disaster. An estimated 1.3 million people have...
PC Magazine
SwitchBot Lock Review
Some smart locks replace your current assembly entirely, but the SwitchBot Lock ($99.99) is much less intrusive, making it a good fit for rentals and other homes where you can't switch out the existing hardware. This unique, battery-powered lock installs over your interior thumb-turn knob and contains a Bluetooth radio that enables a connection to your phone. It's simple to install and offers broad compatibility, though we don't like that you have to pay extra for a hub ($39) to receive notifications, enable third-party integrations, and use voice commands. We also found that its adhesive can potentially damage paint finishes on doors. Our Editors’ Choice winner, the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249), is a lot more expensive, but it's a complete solution with more unlock options (such as an embedded fingerprint scanner), built-in Wi-Fi, and guest access scheduling. But if you can't (or simply don't want to) replace your existing lock, the SwitchBot is a useful alternative.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
OCT. 13 – OCT. 20, 2022 From the resignation of Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister to the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and a festival of twins in Nigeria, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Retail sales fall in Great Britain as shoppers rein in food spending
Decline of 1.4% in September is first month that volumes have dropped below pre-pandemic levels
PC Magazine
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022 Release) Review
Amazon is following the recent refresh of its super-affordable Fire 7 tablet ($59.99) with a 2022 update to the slightly larger and costlier Fire HD 8. This simple 8-inch slate has a bigger, sharper display than the Fire 7, but mostly keeps the specs and performance in check to reach a $99.99 price (with ads). So while it isn't a powerhouse by any means, it offers easy access to gobs of media at a price that most competing 8-inch tablets can't match. But despite the Fire HD 8's appeal over the sluggish, low-res Fire 7, the Fire HD 10 ($149.99) remains our Editors' Choice winner for affordable tablets thanks to its full HD display and peppier performance.
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: Discounted MacBook Air at Amazon, Refurbished iPhones on Woot
It's been a week since the Prime Early Access Sale, but there are still so many good deals to be had from a variety of retailers. Many are even selling products at their Black Friday (or Prime Day) pricing, so there’s no need to wait until November to get a great deal. Let’s get right to it.
PC Magazine
The Best Photo Printers for 2022 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Printer manufacturers aren't shy about calling their products "photo printers." Many consumer all-in-one printers (inkjet printer/copier/scanners) wear the label, even if they have no more than the four usual ink cartridge colors—cyan, magenta, yellow, and black or CMYK—instead of the five or six shades that produce better-quality prints. Some vendors even apply the term "photo printer" to inkjets with the antique two-cartridge (black and tricolor) system. And some of their output, to be fair, isn't bad, as long as you're printing on special photo paper instead of plain or copier paper.
PC Magazine
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen) Review
Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps more often than big ones, and sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot With Clock ($59.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but its revised LED display is far more useful with more to show than just the time, and new motion sensors let you interact with the speaker with a tap. Considering the Echo Dot series has been a favorite of ours for generations, it’s little surprise that the 2022 iteration of the Echo Dot With Clock earns our Editors’ Choice award.
Japan PM heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is traveling to Australia for talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, says he wants to bolster military and energy cooperation between the two countries amid their shared concerns about China
Comments / 0