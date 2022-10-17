ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford businesses fight against abortion clinic

By Amri Wilder
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kq20W_0iciyktZ00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Discussions of an abortion clinic expected to open in Rockford continued Monday night.

Owners of 11 Maray Drive-area businesses plan to present their open letter to city officials, demanding city council to amend zoning regulations to explicitly exclude abortion clinics.

One owner said that this has nothing to do with political views, just the livelihood of their business. A city leader said that he has met with the businesses, and they have valid concerns.

“I will be asking them to block it,” said Kevin Rose, president of Carpetland USA. “I’m asking them to have a heart for their local business owners.”

Rose and other business owners in the immediate vicinity of Maray Drive are trying to stop the clinic from opening near them. They planned to present their open letter at Monday night’s council meeting.

“We need to be proactive rather than reactive and stop this,” Rose said. “If they want it to go up, put it in an industrial area where it’s not going to affect local business owners who rely on retail foot traffic for their livelihood.”

The business owner cited concerns of demonstrations and limited parking.

“They had protesters and activists two or three months ago already, which took five police cars away from the police force going out and going after criminals, or whatever might be going on, on a police force we already know is heavily taxed,” Rose said.

The location of the potential clinic is currently zoned C-2 Limited Commercial District, which is why 10th Ward Alderman Frank Beach said that he understands why the nearby businesses ae worried.

He thinks that the council should have a say in if the classification should be amended.

“When that classification was determined, all the kinds of businesses fit into the C-2 classification,” Beach said. “I don’t really believe that they were thinking about an abortion clinic. That could have been done 15-20 years ago or more.”

Sara Dady, board member of Winnebago County Citizens for Choice, thinks that this measure is alarming.

“It’s asking city council to use its government authority to make a perfectly legal business illegal through the use of the city’s zoning ordinances, which is shocking that 11 business owners would want to put another business out of business,” Dady said.

Rockford’s legal team did not respond when asked for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WIFR

Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford highschooler hosts ‘trunk or treat’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local teenager connected with the community by hosting a “Trunk or Treat.” Angelo Ortmann, 16, held the event at Rockford’s All Saints Catholic Academy on Saturday. The Boylan Catholic High School student worked to create a safe and fun experience for local kids. Ortmann recognizes how important it is to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Culver’s raising money for local nonprofit

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Culver’s in Freeport will donate a portion of its sales to a local nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of the Pecatonica River. On Oct. 25, Culver’s of Freeport, 1690 S. Dirck Drive, will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation. Donations will be collected […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford YWCA advocates against gender-based violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YWCA is holding its annual “Week Without Violence” campaign to advocate for women who have survived domestic and sexual violence. The YWCA says the goal of the event is to raise awareness of violence against women and girls. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Tammie Stanley said one in three girls […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford is crawling with ghost signs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations.  Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

West State Street reopens after months of reconstruction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — West State Street in Rockford has reopened after months of being closed due to reconstruction. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed W. State from Independence to Day Avenue and detoured traffic while it works to install new storm sewers, traffic signals, and sidewalks. IDOT also widened the road from two lanes […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Five Guys coming to Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 5:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3800 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to demolish 5 more residential properties

ROCKFORD — The city will tear down five more properties as it works to remove blight and potentially dangerous structures from its neighborhoods. City Council members on Monday approved a contract with N-TRAK Group of Loves Park to raze 1025 N. Church St., 1519 Oakes Ave., 719 Maple St., 951 N. Horsman St. and 129 N. Day Ave. at a cost of $77,089.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2022-23 IHSA football playoff pairings

(WTVO/WQRF) — Here is where local area teams landed in the first round of the IHSA playoff pairings. CLASS 1A:#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2)#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2)#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2)#11 Dakota (5-4) […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy