Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Police Department launches recruitment website

By Rex Smith
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department rolled out a new website to help with the recruitment of new officers to its police force.

The website, joinwfwpd.org , has a complete outline of all the information one considering a career at FWPD could need.

It includes requirements to join, information on salaries and benefits, career path opportunities at FWPD, reasons why Fort Wayne is a great place to live and work, and has a full layout of steps in the recruitment process.

It includes information for new recruits and for lateral transfers from other departments.

The video displayed in the background of the sites home page shows one of the department’s big messages regarding recruitment: you can have any background.

The video shows members of FWPD’s recruitment team and shows that they come from all walks of life. A former factor worker, a former administrative assistant, a former deliver driver — they’re all now Fort Wayne Police officers.

“A lot of people are concerned that they wouldn’t be a good officer because they don’t have experience, and, as you can see with our website, you don’t have to have any sort of experience,” Officer Allissa Barnhorst said. “Any dealings that you’ve had with people in the past, that’s what we’re all about, is dealing with people.”

This extra recruitment effort isn’t coming from a place of desperation.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb said the department’s recruitment numbers are currently where they should be, but he said national law enforcement recruitment trends are headed in the wrong direction. They don’t want that to become an issue in Fort Wayne.

“I mean, looking at the trends nationally, we’d be foolhardy not to say ‘OK that could happen here,’” Sgt. Webb said. “So, let’s make sure we get out there. Let’s make sure our numbers stay where they need to stay, and to be honest it’s going to take effort now. In the past, you’d get those applications. Now, we’re still getting them, but we have to work at it. We have to go out. We have to meet people in their communities. We have to market. We have to show what we have to offer in law enforcement.”

There’s a QR code on the website that immediately gets you in touch with FWPD’s recruitment officers. You can also text “JOINFWPD” to 260-233-9850.

