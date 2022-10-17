Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Still Screaming Buys
Alphabet continues to exhibit the ABCs of growth potential. Palo Alto Network's recent evolution is paying off, even if its stock price is stuck in neutral. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of ASML Holding Popped This Week
ASML beat on earnings and revenue with its Q3 financial update. Management calmed investors' nerves by addressing the U.S. export ban to China. The company still has a monopoly on advanced semiconductor equipment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
IBM sees healthy demand for its artificial intelligence tools and hybrid cloud computing solutions. As these key concepts are finding market traction, Big Blue's third-quarter results exceeded Wall Street's expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Despite the Stormy Environment, This Warren Buffett Stock Has Quite the Rosy Outlook
Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, likes to invest in stocks for the long term. The conglomerate also likes to invest in stocks that can navigate good and bad economic conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028
Investors are navigating their way through a difficult year on Wall Street. The Dow Jones is composed of 30 historically profitable and time-tested businesses that can make for smart buys during a bear market. These three Dow stocks offer sustainable competitive advantages that can lead to big-time returns for patient...
Motley Fool
77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks
Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has delivered a scorching average annual return of 20.1% for his shareholders. Warren Buffett isn't big on diversification, as evidenced by $241 billion of his company's $313 billion portfolio being tied up in just six stocks. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 Things That Might Happen if a Recession Hits
None of them are particularly desirable. Many experts think a recession will hit in 2023. If that happens, it could impact other aspects of people's finances. There could be job losses, along with lower stock and home values. Will a recession hit in 2023? There's reason to believe things could...
Motley Fool
1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What
Stitch Fix is losing clients as it has adjusted its business model. Major cost cuts should help profitability but will make it harder to grow. The stock is worth watching, but avoid taking a big new position. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in Q4
It makes sense that Berkshire Hathaway would continue repurchasing its own shares in Q4. Buffett also clearly wants to increase Berkshire's position in Occidental Petroleum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning
The bank raised its provision for credit losses but also reaffirmed guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Which Stocks Are Most Likely to Thrive in a Recession? Here's What History Shows
The chances of a recession appear to be increasing. No sector has thrived in every recession, although consumer staples stocks have performed better than most. Individual stocks have delivered big gains during past recessions by offering distinct advantages that attracted investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Meet the New Real-Life Billionaire's Boy's Club
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos Under $1 With Explosive Potential
Polygon is making tremendous progress with corporate adoption. Stellar is setting its sights on shaking up traditional financial services and the remittance industry. Chiliz is the leader in the nascent but lucrative fan token industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Looking to Spice Up Your Portfolio? Buy Funko Stock
Funko is a leader in the collectibles market and partners with more than 25,000 retailers globally. The collectibles market is estimated to be worth $161 billion. Funko is trading at bargain prices -- is it a no-brainer for savvy investors?. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Intuitive Surgical is Investing $1 Billion -- in Itself
Even in the midst of macroeconomic headwinds, Intuitive Surgical delivered its results with surgical precision. The company's declining share count is a boon to shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Inflation to Bite Procter & Gamble's Profits by Over $2 Billion in 2023!
This dividend giant is raising prices to combat rising inflation.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Passive-Income Machines
Devon Energy continues to reward investors with a great dividend, share buybacks, and a soaring stock price. Easterly Government Properties provides an exceptionally dependable dividend. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Don't Take a Stock's Value at Face Value -- Use These Metrics Instead
You should compare the P/E ratios of companies within the same industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
PPG Industries (PPG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PPG Industries (PPG 4.01%) Good morning. My name is Elliot, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the third-quarter PPG earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Bruno, vice president of investor relations.
Comments / 0