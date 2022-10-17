ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island

The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. (BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Changes To Kalanianaʻole Traffic Flow Announced

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officials are opening Banyan Way to one-way traffic, turning right off of Kalanianaʻole Street, to alleviate the traffic out of Keaukaha. Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday announced they are making changes to the Kalanianaʻole traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion. From the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo International Airport to lose last direct flight to U.S. Mainland

United Airlines has been offering service between Hilo and Los Angeles since 2011. But starting Jan. 7, 2023, that flight no longer will be offered, leaving Hilo International Airport with no direct flights to the mainland. With United’s upcoming exit from Hilo, the airport will offer only inter-island travel with...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places. The Hawaii County Council Parks and […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man

Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Next Foodie Trek event with Mayor Roth this week

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth invites community members for a walk and to chat during the next Foodie Trek event Friday. The walk-and-talk with Roth from 10:30-11:30 a.m. will be along the Hilo Bayfront Trails. These monthly events are intended to encourage a healthy lifestyle while giving folks the chance to chat with the mayor about anything and everything Big Island.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead

A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Deadline to register for Downtown Hilo Christmas Light Parade is Oct. 21

The East Hawaiʻi Lions Clubs wants to remind everyone that registration for the 2022 Downtown Hilo Christmas Light Parade ends Oct. 21. The parade will be held on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and feature live holiday music by marching bands from Keaʻau High, Waiākea High, Hilo Intermediate and Hilo High.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy