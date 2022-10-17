Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandvideonews.com
$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
bigislandnow.com
EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island
The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
bigislandvideonews.com
EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. (BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
bigislandnow.com
‘They acted on instinct’: County official praises lifeguards who pulled body from Hilo public pool
Tuesday morning at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Stadium started as any other day. Four lifeguards arrived at 6:30 a.m., beginning their routine of walking around the county facility in Hilo to check for vandalism, theft and break-ins because the area has a history of this kind of crime. Around...
bigislandvideonews.com
Changes To Kalanianaʻole Traffic Flow Announced
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Officials are opening Banyan Way to one-way traffic, turning right off of Kalanianaʻole Street, to alleviate the traffic out of Keaukaha. Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday announced they are making changes to the Kalanianaʻole traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion. From the...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo International Airport to lose last direct flight to U.S. Mainland
United Airlines has been offering service between Hilo and Los Angeles since 2011. But starting Jan. 7, 2023, that flight no longer will be offered, leaving Hilo International Airport with no direct flights to the mainland. With United’s upcoming exit from Hilo, the airport will offer only inter-island travel with...
Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places. The Hawaii County Council Parks and […]
Preventing burglaries as the holiday season approaches
Many are already planning their holiday trips as the end of the year quickly approaches, but police said beware as this is also the time when thieves could take advantage of houses sitting empty.
bigislandnow.com
Alert: Triennial training exercise of simulated disaster to be held Oct. 19 at Hilo Airport
A triennial training exercise that will test response to a simulated disaster scenario will be held at Hilo Airport on Oct. 19, from approximately 9 a.m. through 12 p.m., according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. The exercise tests the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the...
24 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body at the bottom of a Hilo pool on Tuesday. Officials said county lifeguards found the body at the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium earlier in the morning. The Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Fire Department...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
KITV.com
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
Body found in Hawaii pool prompts investigation
Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
bigislandnow.com
Next Foodie Trek event with Mayor Roth this week
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth invites community members for a walk and to chat during the next Foodie Trek event Friday. The walk-and-talk with Roth from 10:30-11:30 a.m. will be along the Hilo Bayfront Trails. These monthly events are intended to encourage a healthy lifestyle while giving folks the chance to chat with the mayor about anything and everything Big Island.
Woman veers off road and dies in collision in Pahoa
The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.
bigislandnow.com
Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead
A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
Judge orders police to turn over evidence in Boy Scout shooting
A judge has ordered Big Island police to turn over evidence from the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy to the family's attorney. Records show that the boy was shot with an AK-47 when another boy accidentally fired the weapon.
bigislandnow.com
Deadline to register for Downtown Hilo Christmas Light Parade is Oct. 21
The East Hawaiʻi Lions Clubs wants to remind everyone that registration for the 2022 Downtown Hilo Christmas Light Parade ends Oct. 21. The parade will be held on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and feature live holiday music by marching bands from Keaʻau High, Waiākea High, Hilo Intermediate and Hilo High.
Comments / 0