Now that most people are already out there going on all sorts of adventures in the outdoors, we’re also seeing new products, or at least concepts of products that can be used for these trips. Picnicking, biking, trekking, and camping are just some of the outdoor activities that people like to do on the weekends after a grueling week in the concrete jungle. So they’re always on the look out for things that are handy enough to bring and useful enough to want to bring on these trips.

22 HOURS AGO