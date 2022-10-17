Read full article on original website
Kickball tournament against domestic violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish law enforcement agencies and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office held a kickball tournament to raise awareness for domestic violence. Today's event was held at the site where a man and two children died following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. Six teams competed to...
Caddo child abuser to serve decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who pleaded guilty this summer to abusing his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced this week in Caddo District Court to serve a decade in prison. Tyshun Washington, 34, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Wednesday. On Aug. 18, just four days before his trial was to begin, Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history
TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
Greenwood neighborhoods evacuated during chlorine leak
GREENWOOD, La. -- The Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office has issued an evacuation of several streets at the request of Greenwood Police following a fire and hazmat leak on Friday, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Residents of Woodstock Drive, Philip Street, Blake Street, Tanya Drive, Beebee Drive, Bea...
The first Farmers’ Market boxes filled with local fall favorites
TEXARKANA, Texas – The first of the Farmers’ Market Boxes were handed out Friday to some eager Texarkanans. This week’s boxes were filled for 25 pre-orders and are expected to increase each week the boxes are offered through Nov. 18. The market boxes are filled weekly with...
