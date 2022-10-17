Read full article on original website
WSLS
Connecting two valleys: Roanoke County hopes to expand greenway to Montgomery County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – You can’t go far in the Roanoke Valley without coming across one of the area’s greenways. Since 1995, the plan has been to have multiple greenways and even have a greenway connecting the Roanoke Valley and the New River Valley. Isaac Henry, Transportation...
WSLS
Schools in Town of Wytheville dismissing early due to water main break
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – All schools in the Town of Wytheville will be closing early Thursday morning (Oct. 20) due to a water main break. School officials say class will be dismissed at 9 a.m, and all other schools in the area will remain open. We will continue to update...
WSLS
Grayson Co. wins against Fort Chiswell 31-8
MAX MEADOWS, Va. – The Mountain Empire district still poses a challenge. George Wythe toppled Galax and Grayson County remains undefeated, even after Friday night’s matchup. Grayson County held strong and came out on top. They won against Fort Chiswell 31-8.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County causing delays
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in Pulaski County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 93.6. As of 5:58 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was backed up for...
WSLS
Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt
RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street. At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.
WSLS
Radford takes a close win over Floyd Co. 28-27
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The lead in the Three Rivers was up for grabs on Friday night. An interesting matchup between the Bobcats and the Buffaloes led to a close win. Radford came out victorious by just one point, 28-27.
WSLS
Patrick Henry takes the win against Christiansburg 37-14
ROANOKE, Va. – Big dogs in the River Ridge were colliding left and right on Friday night. Patrick Henry showed up and showed out to take the win in this post-season match. The game’s final score was 37-14, with Patrick Henry on top.
WSLS
Hidden Valley defeats Blacksburg 28-7
CAVE SPRING, Va. – The Bruins and the Titans met up in a Friday night faceoff. The Bruins took an early lead, but the Titans didn’t let that slide. They responded with four scores, resulting in a 28-7 win for Hidden Valley.
WSLS
Hokies use bye week to self-scout, shelve Lunch Pail
BLACKSBURG, Va. – When there’s no team to face, it gives you time to look within. After a 2-5 start, self-scouting was a must for the Hokies in the bye week. “Normally you would study everything, so what we studied with the limited time was studied where we were inefficient, where we weren’t good enough, offensively we looked at how do we maximize our strengths?” head coach Brent Pry said. “Our best personnel, and the things we do the best, and where we can create a few more challenges.”
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Glass-blowing artist shares childhood memory that sparked his love for glass
NEWPORT, Va. – A childhood memory inspired one man to pursue a passion in the industry of glass blowing and now, he’s giving back to people in the community interested in the art. Parker Stafford, 57 years old, runs his own hot glass studio and gallery, Stafford Art...
