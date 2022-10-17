ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, VA

WSLS

Grayson Co. wins against Fort Chiswell 31-8

MAX MEADOWS, Va. – The Mountain Empire district still poses a challenge. George Wythe toppled Galax and Grayson County remains undefeated, even after Friday night’s matchup. Grayson County held strong and came out on top. They won against Fort Chiswell 31-8.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County causing delays

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in Pulaski County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 93.6. As of 5:58 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was backed up for...
WSLS

Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street. At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Radford takes a close win over Floyd Co. 28-27

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The lead in the Three Rivers was up for grabs on Friday night. An interesting matchup between the Bobcats and the Buffaloes led to a close win. Radford came out victorious by just one point, 28-27.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Hidden Valley defeats Blacksburg 28-7

CAVE SPRING, Va. – The Bruins and the Titans met up in a Friday night faceoff. The Bruins took an early lead, but the Titans didn’t let that slide. They responded with four scores, resulting in a 28-7 win for Hidden Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Hokies use bye week to self-scout, shelve Lunch Pail

BLACKSBURG, Va. – When there’s no team to face, it gives you time to look within. After a 2-5 start, self-scouting was a must for the Hokies in the bye week. “Normally you would study everything, so what we studied with the limited time was studied where we were inefficient, where we weren’t good enough, offensively we looked at how do we maximize our strengths?” head coach Brent Pry said. “Our best personnel, and the things we do the best, and where we can create a few more challenges.”
BLACKSBURG, VA

